Saratoga RIM Transitions to Ridgeline for Investment Management Technology Needs

"Ridgeline is able to understand our problems and then execute on solving those — it's absolutely unprecedented with any other company I've ever worked with." - Adam Oreglia, Director of IT & Operations Specialist

It was clear they needed to change. "We recognized early on that our previous provider wasn't going to grow with us the way we wanted to," he explains. Still, they searched for years for an alternative that would justify making such a significant change. It wasn't until they met with Ridgeline that the value of a move became clear. "We said, 'Ok, they're on to something. It's going to be worth it.'"

Ridgeline is the first cloud-native, enterprise solution for investment management, built to help firms spend more time on what matters. Core functions like portfolio management, trade order management, and client relationship management are brought together with unified data on a single platform with an intuitive interface. Ridgeline gives everyone at a firm — not just those with a seat license as is common with legacy systems — access to the same real-time, actionable insights. Many customers are replacing up to 9 disparate software packages and a multitude of integrations in their transition from previous solutions.

Saratoga's implementation "was almost seamless," according to Travis Hanson, CFO & Operations Specialist. He credits the smooth transition to the strength of the partnership, saying, "Our relationship with Ridgeline is wonderful. The people are responsive, professional — it's just awesome."

Ridgeline CEO Dave Blair says, "Saratoga has been a fantastic partner for us. Their invaluable feedback and collaboration have truly made Ridgeline a better product."

Since making the switch, Hanson and team have experienced immediate benefits and efficiencies. "Responding to client needs quicker, faster cash investments — Ridgeline gives us time back to work on things that move the business forward."

Ridgeline is the industry cloud platform for investment management. It was founded by visionary entrepreneur Dave Duffield (co-founder of both PeopleSoft and Workday) to address the unique technology challenges of an industry in need of new thinking. We are building a modern cloud-native platform, purpose-built for the investment management industry to empower businesses like never before. With a growing campus in Reno and offices in New York, Lake Tahoe, and the Bay Area, Ridgeline is proud to have built a fast-growing, people-first company that has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Best Workplace for Innovators," by Frost & Sullivan as a "Technology Innovation Leader," and by The Software Report as a "Top 100 Software Company."

