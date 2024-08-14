Sarcopenia: Changes and Challenges in Body Composition with GLP-1 Receptor Agonist-based Weight Loss Therapies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Although changes in fat distribution from GLP-1 receptor agonist-based therapies are key to understanding many of the health outcome benefits, the impact of skeletal muscle loss on long-term health outcomes remains to be clarified. Post this

Although changes in fat distribution from GLP-1 receptor agonist-based therapies are key to understanding many of the health outcome benefits, the impact of skeletal muscle loss on long-term health outcomes remains to be clarified. While skeletal muscle loss is not specific to GLP-1 receptor agonist-based therapies, the degree of weight loss compared to other anti-obesity medications (AOMs) has exposed the limitations of using weight change as a primary endpoint in clinical trials and has highlighted the need for including accurate measurements of changes in muscle mass and function in AOM clinical trials.

The evolving requirement for accurate assessment of body composition (BC) in clinical trials is further driven by:

The variability of changes in fat loss and BC changes to different GLP-1 receptor agonist-based therapies

The variable changes in BC of diverse ethnic and racial populations in response to GLP-1 receptor agonist-based therapies

The expansion of treatment populations by GLP-1 receptor agonist-based therapies to include adolescents with obesity

The development of new therapies aimed at preserving muscle mass and function

Understanding changes in regional adiposity such as pathogenic visceral adipose tissue, liver adipose tissue and epicardial adipose tissue

In this webinar, the speakers will review recent clinical trial data that represents the current state of scientific knowledge and evaluate the impact of the data on loss of muscle mass following GLP-1 receptor agonist-based therapies and the need for accurate and tailored assessments of BC in clinical trials.

Register for this webinar today to delve into the latest clinical trial data on GLP-1 receptor agonist-based therapies and their impact on weight loss and body composition.

Join experts from PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dr. Graham C Ellis, MD, Executive Director, Medical Science and Strategies; Dr. Nathan Ming-Yu Liu, MD, MTM, Associate Medical Director, Pharmacovigilance; and

Dr. Donna H. Ryan, MD, Professor Emerita, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the live webinar on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Sarcopenia: Changes and Challenges in Body Composition with GLP-1 Receptor Agonist-based Weight Loss Therapies.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected] , https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks