SASH's Corley Research Grant Funded by Santé is Awarded

Santé is proud to provide the Corley Research Grant, aiding in the efforts to better understand, educate, and serve those that are struggling with problematic sexual behaviors. Post this

Mr. Clement submitted his research project "Can you really help me?" An Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis of Black Men receiving Sex Addiction Treatment. He saw a gap in the studies on culturally responsive treatment and in the studies on the unique experiences of people of color and problematic sexual behavior. The research project will tackle these gaps by using a theoretical framework that will bring the two areas together to be studied. Mr. Clement shared, "This will make a unique contribution to the field by helping us understand the unique challenges that Black men struggling with sex addiction experience. It will also provide us an opportunity to help address these unique challenges by creating a task force within an organization, such as SASH. I want to create space for people that look like me to get the quality treatment that they deserve."

The research project has three goals:

1. To gain an understanding of the unique experiences of Black men struggling with sex addiction.

2. To learn about their [Black men] experiences receiving sex addiction treatment.

3. To figure out different strategies that would help Black men feel safe and supported in treatment.

Santé CEO Sam Slaton, MEd, LPC-S, MBA, MHSM stated, "Santé is proud to provide the Corley Research Grant, aiding in the efforts to better understand, educate, and serve those that are struggling with problematic sexual behaviors. For almost three decades Santé has been at the forefront in treating individuals suffering from substance use disorders, mental health, trauma, problematic sexual behavior, co-occurring disordered eating and other compulsive behaviors with problematic sexual behaviors. We are grateful to continue that legacy of excellence and hopeful that important research like Kervins Clement's will continue as we work together in the fight against the disease of addiction."

The award provides:

$1000 towards an ongoing or new research project related to compulsive sexual behavior, sexual addiction, or sexual health

towards an ongoing or new research project related to compulsive sexual behavior, sexual addiction, or sexual health $500 travel allowance to attend the SASH annual conference

travel allowance to attend the SASH annual conference A waiver of the registration fee to the SASH annual conference

Mentorship by senior SASH advisors on content, process, presentation and publication of the project

In return, the recipient will be expected to:

Present preliminary findings at the SASH annual conference

Submit preliminary findings for publication in the Sexual Health and Compulsivity Journal

The SASH annual conference - #ITalkSexualHealth Conference 2024 – will be held from Oct. 24 -26 in the DFW area. Click here for additional conference details.

About the Corley Research Grant:

It is named in honor of Santé's co-founders and siblings Andre "Rip" Corley, CSW, ACP, LVN, ASL and Deb Corley, PhD, LMFT, LCDC, LSOTP, CSAT, CMAT. They were part of a mental and behavioral health pioneer "Study Group" who met to discuss professional struggles working with clients struggling with sexual compulsion and addiction. How could they help these clients find healing through the radical transformation of recovery? There was a dire need for research on compulsive sexual behavior, sexual addiction and sexual health. In the subsequent decades, Deb's field-defining problematic sexual behavior and disclosure research was distributed in peer reviewed journal articles, national presentations and several acclaimed books. In early 1996, Deb and Rip's research, efficacy and commitment to the field (including earliest leadership on the SASH Board of Directors) most notably resulted in the founding of Santé, a renowned treatment center in Argyle, Texas where long-term recovery is possible and realized. For 28 years the research and efficacy legacy continues to be shared forward. www.santecenter.com.

About Santé Center for Healing: For 28 years now, Santé has been fearlessly furthering a world where lives are defined by recovery, not by addiction. Why? Left untreated, addiction is a fatal disease. 1 in 3 families are directly impacted by substance use disorder, and often for generations. Santé's mission is to provide the resources for long-term recovery through an integrated clinical and medical continuum of care individualized to each unique person and family we have the pleasure to serve. For more information, visit www.santecenter.com.

Media Contact

Hollie Higgins, Santé Center for Healing, 1 940.368.8824, [email protected], https://www.santecenter.com/

SOURCE Santé Center for Healing