Satellite Services Provider Pulsar Expands Globally in Asia and the Middle East

The new Hong Kong office positions Pulsar to better serve the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific market, where businesses across maritime shipping, agriculture, mining, and government sectors require reliable connectivity solutions in remote locations and during critical operations. With Hong Kong's strategic position as a global business hub, customers throughout the region will benefit from localized support, faster response times, and deeper understanding of regional connectivity challenges.

The Dubai office establishes Pulsar's first dedicated presence in the Middle East, a region experiencing unprecedented growth in satellite communications demand across oil and gas, maritime, construction, and government sectors. Dubai's position as a regional technology and logistics center enables Pulsar to provide comprehensive support to customers operating in challenging environments across the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia.

These offices add to Pulsar's existing multi-country locations across Europe and North and South America.

Meeting Growing Demand for Hybrid Connectivity Solutions

The regional expansion comes as businesses increasingly require sophisticated hybrid connectivity solutions that combine multiple satellite networks with cellular and terrestrial connections. Pulsar's unique approach integrates connectivity from leading satellite operators with its own ground infrastructure and managed services, creating resilient networks that adapt to changing conditions and requirements.

"We believe the future of satellite communications lies in this combination of global infrastructure and local presence," said Robert Sakker, President and CEO of Pulsar International. "Our customers don't just need connectivity – they need partners who understand their specific challenges and can provide the managed solutions that enhance their operations, improve safety, and drive business success."

Pulsar International ('Pulsar') is a leading provider of satellite communications products and services, offering voice, data, and IoT solutions to customers in the commercial maritime, Agri-tech, enterprise, and government markets. Pulsar operates across the globe, with offices located in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. Its global headquarters is in Hollywood, FL, USA.

John Dark, Pulsar International, 1 9257886365, [email protected], https://www.pulsarbeyond.com

Pulsar International

2 Oakwood Blvd.

Suite 200

Hollywood, FL 33020

US: +1 (954) 763-8650 / INTL: +1 (865) 379-8723

Pulsar Europe

59, Akti Miaouli Street

5th Floor

Piraeus 185 36

Greece

TEL: +30 697 6868 842

John Dark

[email protected]

+1 925 788 6365

