SatoshiSync Integrates Portal DEX to Enable Bridgeless Cross-chain Trading of Inscriptions and Empower RC20 Markets

Advancing the cross-chain trading of SatoshiSync's native token, $SSNC, SatoshiSync's integration will simplify and secure the process for users to trade and manage assets across multiple blockchains through the Portal DEX Network.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SatoshiSync, a chain-agnostic inscription protocol for the Bitcoin finance (BTCFi) ecosystem, today announced its integration with Portal, the pioneer in trust-minimized Layer 2 cross-chain atomic swaps trading. This collaboration will advance the cross-chain trading of SatoshiSync's native token, $SSNC, by simplifying and securing the process for users to trade and manage assets across multiple blockchains through the Portal DEX Network.

SatoshiSync's infrastructure facilitates the creation of permissionless inscription markets, which enable the creation, buying, selling or trading of inscriptions that involve unique identifiers, metadata or specific attributes recorded on a blockchain. Its integration of Portal Swap SDK within its ecosystem will allow users to directly deposit and trade $SSNC and SatoshiSync-bridged Ordinal NFTs with a single click, even without holding Bitcoin, other Bitcoin-based assets, Ether (ETH) or Ethereum-based assets.

Bringing $SSNC into the Portal DEX Network, the first Bitcoin-based DEX to support one-click, cross-chain trading of $SSNC, will enhance the tradability of $SSNC, thereby improving liquidity and market accessibility. Portal's extensive network of partners that use Portal Swap SDK will enable the seamless trading of $SSNC, SatoshiSync-bridged Ordinal NFTs and other assets within their ecosystems to deliver a comprehensive and frictionless trading experience for everyone. SatoshiSync will also bolster the liquidity pools for the $SSNC token on Portal's cross-chain Automated Market Maker (AMM), ensuring a dynamic and robust trading environment within the Portal ecosystem.

"Portal DEX's integration with SatoshiSync represents a transformative step in cross-chain trading and asset inscription, offering users unprecedented access to a diverse range of assets and services," said Chandra Duggirala, CEO and co-founder of Portal.

Portal, conceived by a team of veteran Bitcoin and AI engineers, is dedicated to empowering financial self-sovereignty. The Portal Cross-Chain DEX Network is designed to match the speed, liquidity and user experience of centralized exchanges while eliminating the inherent custody risks of bridges and CEXs. Portal is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Arrington Capital, OKX Ventures, Gate.io and many other prominent investors. For more information, visit https://portaldefi.com

SatoshiSync is the first chain-agnostic interoperability protocol for the BTCFi ecosystem, connecting all inscription liquidity markets through its InscripSync and RC20 Router technologies. The RC20 Router facilitates multi-chain asset swaps, enhancing interoperability and liquidity across blockchain networks. The Cross Chain Inscriptions Protocol (CCIP) powered by InscripSync enables seamless transfer of Bitcoin Ordinals and other assets, fostering greater usability and market reach. SatoshiSync is backed by ZBS Capital, Covey Network, Hasu Capital, Suppoman, SatoshiStacker and Charlie Shrem. For more information, visit https://satoshisync.com.

