Sattaché - The Bag You Never Knew You Needed And Is Redefining Convenience

NEW YORK , Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sattaché is redefining convenience and style for modern women with its innovative collection of The Shoe bag, designed for urban living. Founded by Irina Titova-Kashan, Sattaché emerged from her global travels, highlighting the frequent need for stylish, functional solutions to carry spare shoes in dynamic city environments. Irina's vision led to the creation of Sattaché—a brand that merges style with practicality, offering vegan, eco-friendly, and antimicrobial products. Crafted from recycled PET bottles and ocean fish nets, each Sattaché bag is both a fashion statement and a step towards reducing environmental impact. No longer using a plastic bag.

Sattaché is also committed to social responsibility through its Sattaché Cares initiative, donating a portion of proceeds quarterly to organizations focused on climate action and ocean cleanup. Discover the perfect blend of style and sustainability with Sattaché—where comfort meets elegance, and every purchase supports a greener planet.

For more information, visit www.sattache.com.

