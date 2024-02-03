The Sattaché Classic Bag, has been selected to be part of the official GRAMMY® Gift Bag being given to presenters and performers at the upcoming 66th GRAMMY Awards®, scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sattaché Announces Its Feature in the Official GRAMMY® Gift Bag for Presenters and Performers Sattaché, a lifestyle accessories brand founded by Irina Titova-Kashan, proudly shares that its flagship product, The Sattaché Classic Bag, has been selected to be part of the official GRAMMY® Gift Bag being given to presenters and performers at the upcoming 66th GRAMMY Awards®, scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Established in 2023, Sattaché has quickly gained recognition for its commitment to sophistication, sustainability, and functionality. The Sattaché Classic Bag, inspired by the global journeys of Sattaché Founder Irina Titova-Kashan, addresses the need for practical and stylish solutions, particularly for women navigating urban environments. This carefully designed accessory aims to streamline on-the-go footwear changes, providing a convenient transportation solution for shoes and essential items, catering to the needs of the modern urbanite, commuter, and traveler.

The Sattaché Classic Bag distinguishes itself with a versatile design, featuring five wearable styles to accommodate the varied and dynamic preferences of individuals leading busy lifestyles. Crafted from recycled materials, including PET bottles and ocean fishnet, the bag exemplifies the brand's commitment to sustainability. Irina Titova-Kashan's dedication to reshaping the intersection of fashion and functionality resonates with individuals seeking elegant and eco-friendly solutions for their fast-paced lives.

Curated by Lash Fary of Distinctive Assets, this year's GRAMMY Gift Bag is valued at over $35,000 and features a selection of best-in-class brands. Sattaché's inclusion adds a touch of glamour while also introducing a fresh perspective on personal style. With its elegant, eco-friendly, and hygienic design, The Classic stands out as a versatile accessory for individuals who prioritize both practicality and style. Its adaptability for any occasion further solidifies its role as an essential fashion companion.

ABOUT SATTACHÉ

Sattaché, headquartered in New York City, is a female-founded and led lifestyle accessories brand that presents an innovative lifestyle through functional, sophisticated, and environmentally and socially conscious products designed for daily use. The brand's mission is to elevate the everyday lives of women with a touch of elegance, class, and freedom. Sattaché proudly creates vegan, eco-friendly, and antimicrobial products.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy® represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the GRAMMY Awards and the Recording Academy, please visit GRAMMY.com and RecordingAcademy.com.

Media Contact

