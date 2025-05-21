Sattaché Shares Its Signature Bag in a Tribute to Music, Creativity, and Community

As the 51st Annual American Music Awards brings its fan-voted celebration to Las Vegas this Memorial Day, Sattaché is proud to be part of the festivities by sharing its signature Classic Bag with some of the industry's most admired talents.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the 51st Annual American Music Awards brings its fan-voted celebration to Las Vegas this Memorial Day, Sattaché is proud to be part of the festivities by sharing its signature Classic Bag with some of the industry's most admired talents.

Hand-selected by Distinctive Assets, a niche marketing company offering celebrity placement and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry, the coveted gift bags will be distributed to a select group of 2025 AMA nominees, performers, music

legends, and influential tastemakers. This star-studded roster includes powerhouse names like Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Bruno Mars, Doechii, Post Malone, and Becky G, as well as headliners from this season's buzziest music festivals including Coachella and Wango Tango.

Sattaché's inclusion highlights the brand's growing momentum as a go-to for versatile, sustainable luxury. Designed with today's dynamic lifestyle in mind, the Classic Bag transitions effortlessly from work to weekend, offering sleek style, multiple carry options, and thoughtfully designed compartments — all crafted from water-resistant nylon made with recycled ocean plastics and finished with PETA-Approved vegan leather.

In addition to reaching musical elite and cultural icons like LL Cool J, Britney Spears, Salt- N-Pepa, and Lionel Richie, a portion of the gift bags supported families in need through a meaningful partnership between Distinctive Assets and KTLA Cares. These specially curated care packages were distributed to Angelenos affected by the January wildfires, offering a moment of dignity and comfort to those rebuilding their lives.

"We are honored to be included in this year's celebration of music and creativity," said Irina Titova-Kashan, founder of Sattaché. "To have our Classic Bag gifted to iconic artists, industry insiders, and meaningful causes alike is a full-circle moment that embodies everything we stand for as a brand."

This moment marks another exciting milestone for Sattaché, whose thoughtful designs continue to resonate with modern consumers looking for style without compromise.

About Sattaché Sattaché is a woman-owned, New York–based lifestyle accessories brand rooted in the belief that fashion can be both beautiful and responsible. Best known for its Classic Bag — a multi-functional, eco-conscious design that supports real life in motion — Sattaché continues to champion sustainability, versatility, and timeless design.

This is an independent promotion and has no official affiliation with the American Music Awards itself. For more information, visit www.sattache.com

