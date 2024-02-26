Sattaché Shines in Hollywood Spotlight 2024 "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bag to Include Sattaché's Classic Bag

Sattaché, the burgeoning lifestyle accessories brand founded in 2023 by visionary entrepreneur Irina Titova-Kashan, is poised to make waves in Hollywood once again. The brand proudly announces that its flagship product, The Sattaché Classic Bag, will now be featured in the exclusive "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags, which are given independently to this year's top Oscar® nominees such as Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, and America Ferrara for Hollywood's Biggest Night.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sattaché, the burgeoning lifestyle accessories brand founded in 2023 by visionary entrepreneur Irina Titova-Kashan, is poised to make waves in Hollywood once again. The brand proudly announces that its flagship product, The Sattaché Classic Bag, will now be featured in the exclusive "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags, which are given independently to this year's top Oscar® nominees such as Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, and America Ferrara for Hollywood's Biggest Night.

The Sattaché Classic Bag, initially showcased in the official GRAMMY® Gift Bag given to Presenters and Performers at the 66th GRAMMY Awards® , has received widespread recognition for its seamless blend of style and functionality. This versatile accessory introduces an innovative approach to carrying essentials, serving as both an everyday handbag and a protective, transportable storage solution for footwear. Now, it will be in the hands of this year's top Oscar nominees, further solidifying its status as a fashionable and practical choice for individuals seeking adaptability and sophistication.

"We are thrilled to see The Sattaché Classic Bag selected once again for such a prestigious honor," said Irina Titova-Kashan, Founder and CEO of Sattaché. "To have our product included among the gifts for Hollywood's most esteemed performers is a testament to the quality and appeal of our brand."

Lash Fary is the founder of Distinctive Assets, the company credited with launching the craze of over-the-top celebrity swag. Distinctive Assets creates and distributes gift bags directly to top talent through promotions and events such as Hollywood's major award shows. Fary notes, "We are always looking for a broad range of interesting products and services to titillate and impress the Hollywood elite. I feel confident that our celebrity clientele will fall in love with the versatility, functionality and style of The Sattaché Classic Bag. Introducing unique products, especially when they are cruelty-free and female led, is incredibly rewarding".

Titova-Kashan echoed Fary's sentiments, noting, "This presents an incredible opportunity for Sattaché to showcase our bag in the national spotlight while aligning it with famous trendsetters. We are thrilled to include our product in these coveted gift baskets." Sattaché's inclusion in the "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags, presented to Oscar® nominees in the major acting and directing categories for over two decades, adds a touch of glamour while introducing a fresh perspective on personal style. With its eco-friendly and hygienic design, as well as its adaptability for any occasion, the Classic Bag emerges as an indispensable fashion companion.

ABOUT SATTACHÉ Sattaché, headquartered in New York City, is a female-founded and led lifestyle accessories brand that presents an innovative lifestyle through functional, sophisticated, and environmentally and socially conscious products designed for daily use. The brand's mission is to elevate the everyday lives of women with a touch of elegance, class, and freedom. Sattaché proudly creates vegan, eco-friendly, and antimicrobial products.

Media Contact

Nathalie Zapletal, Sattaché, 1 201-233-6333, [email protected], www.sattache.com

SOURCE Sattaché