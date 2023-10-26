Saturday, November 4th - Watch a New Episode of the Advancements Television Series

Tune in to Bloomberg Television at 8:00 pm ET.

First, Advancements will explore how farmers who have adopted regenerative practices are embracing agroecological approaches to build a robust and resilient food system today. With a behind-the-scenes look at 21 Acres Center for Local Food & Sustainable Living (21 Acres), viewers will learn how small-scale farms and local food organizations are using agroecology as a low-tech solution to the failings of big agriculture and a consolidated and commodified food chain.

The show will also educate about the complex challenges of trying to adopt greener solutions throughout the military domain and commercial aviation sector as it explores Rheinmetall Canada Inc. Watch to learn how breakthroughs in technology are helping to create solutions that are as innovative as they are effective in lowering the impact on the environment.

Next, discover how science and computational intelligence are pushing the boundaries of medical understanding and diagnostics as Advancements educates about Oxford Immune Algorithmics' (OIA) multidisciplinary approach to tackling some of the most pressing human health challenges today. Learn how Algocyte – a minimally invasive AI-driven blood testing and lifestyle data collection tool – aims to help individuals live longer and healthier lives.

In addition, spectators will see how ancient tools and techniques are being combined with innovations in tensor technology to create balance, promote healing, and help people return to a path that allows them to help themselves and others. With a look at Energies of Service, this segment will explore how these methodologies are helping people to shift through inevitable life changes, and how they are enhancing balance, health, and longevity, while discovering how natural energy is used to achieve physical and mental wellbeing.

"We look forward to exploring how technology and innovation are impacting positive change today," said, Chad Densen, production manager for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

