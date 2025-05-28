Sauce Labs Appoints Anoop Tripathi as Chief Technology Officer to Drive AI-Powered Innovation in Continuous Testing

Tripathi brings over two decades of experience in artificial intelligence (AI), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and platform engineering, with a proven track record of transformative leadership and innovation. Post this

"We're excited to welcome Anoop to the Sauce Labs executive team," said Prince Kohli, CEO of Sauce Labs. "His depth of experience and forward-looking mindset are exactly what we need as we enter this pivotal moment, where AI is becoming a central part of the daily experiences of our customers and what they deliver through our platform. With the rapid rise of AI-generated code and the associated quality challenges our customers face, the Sauce Labs end to end test creation and automation infrastructure across web and mobile becomes even more instrumental. Anoop's leadership will be key in helping them build better software, accelerate delivery, and maintain the highest levels of reliability and trust in this changing world."

Most recently, Tripathi served as CTO at Redwood Software, where he spearheaded the creation of a next-generation Workload Automation platform. Under his guidance, the platform achieved a coveted top-right placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for service orchestration and automation platforms (SOAP) and delivered exceptional outcomes for customers, employees, and investors. Prior to Redwood, Anoop held senior leadership positions at Automation Anywhere, where he was instrumental in infusing AI/ML into their platform and leading cloud operations; Citrix, where he led the development and launch of Citrix Workspace Suite, the company's first cloud solution; Netgear; and 3Com. Anoop holds a Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, India, and a Master's in Engineering Management from Northwestern University, Chicago. He has also been awarded 24 patents, a testament to his innovative capabilities.

Commenting on his appointment, Anoop Tripathi said, "The three most important factors for me are people, industry and interesting problems to solve. I look forward to the opportunity to work with the talented and passionate team at Sauce, and will rely on my experiences across applications, virtualization, security, networking and hardware to help bring together a delightful customer journey. Sauce Labs are also very well situated to benefit from the latest GenAI and agentic AI inflection points with our real-time access to data and context."

Sauce Labs is recognized as a leader in the continuous testing market, having recently surpassed 8 billion tests run on its platform. The company is focused on providing AI-driven insights, robust scalability, and comprehensive support for a wide array of frameworks and devices, empowering enterprises to release high-quality software with confidence. Anoop Tripathi's leadership will be pivotal in further enhancing Sauce Labs' platform capabilities and driving the next wave of innovation in automated testing.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading platform for continuous quality, trusted by the world's top enterprises - like Walmart, Bank of America, and Indeed. More than 8 billion tests have been run on the Sauce Labs platform, and over 300,000 users depend on Sauce Labs to help them quickly deliver the highest quality software experiences. Our unified platform powers continuous quality across the SDLC - using AI-driven analytics to identify key quality signals from development through production. With over a decade of expertise and deep roots in the Selenium and Appium open-source communities, Sauce Labs helps teams test on thousands of different devices, browsers, and operating systems - anywhere, any time, and at any scale. For more information, please visit saucelabs.com.

