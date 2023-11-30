Sauder Cabinetry Names Kleber & Associates Agency of Record

"K&A is an ideal partner who'll work with our cabinetry team to raise the profile of the Sauder Cabinetry brand while increasing the visibility of our casework innovations," said Dan Sauder EVP of Product Strategy & Engineering at Sauder Woodworking. Post this

"K&A is an ideal partner who'll work with our cabinetry team to raise the profile of the Sauder Cabinetry brand while increasing the visibility of our casework innovations," said Dan Sauder EVP of Product Strategy & Engineering at Sauder Woodworking. "K&A has an extensive network of industry media relationships as well as an impressive history of influencer engagement and buying-group experience. They understand brand building and thought leadership thoroughly and they are the perfect fit as we prepare to launch a host of new initiatives."

Through the relationship, K&A and Sauder Cabinetry will collaborate to ensure that Sauder Cabinetry's content development, public relations and business objectives are aligned to help drive brand transformation via an integrated mix of marketing and media channels.

"We're looking forward to making important impressions at the annual International Builders Show and we need a marketing agency that is well-versed in creating channel opportunities as we propel our brand forward," said Jonathan Zublena, Vice President of Sauder Building Products. "This is an important time for Sauder Cabinetry and I know we're working with the right partner."

"We helped to launch the Sauder Woodworking's Woodtrac (now Sauder Closets) division as the company grew its distribution into the building products channel some years ago, and we're honored to be asked to support this exciting market leader's new growth plans, said Steve Kleber, president of Kleber & Associates. Our team is excited to partner with such an important and innovative brand that's delivering groundbreaking design solutions and is also recognized for its customer-first focus. We look forward to working alongside Sauder Cabinetry and eagerly anticipate further differentiating their brand promise in an ever-evolving marketplace."

Renowned for its commitment to woodworking innovation, Sauder Cabinetry specializes in a range of built to order cabinetry for the residential and commercial building industry. Sauder's products offer a unique combination of quality, value and service.

To learn more about K&A and its services, visit http://www.kleberandassociates.com.

About Kleber & Associates

Kleber & Associates (K&A) is a full-service marketing and communications agency focused on the building products industry. With a mantra of "Building Better Brands That Build Better Spaces," K&A has over 35 years of experience collaborating with brands across the residential and commercial architectural and building products channels. Agency founder Steve Kleber is president of the National Remodeling Foundation and immediate past president of the National Kitchen & Bath Association's Center for Kitchen and Bath Education and Research. He also serves on the board of the Home Projects Council and is the Chairman of the National Association of Home Builders Global Opportunities Board. For more information, visit http://www.kleberandassociates.com.

About Sauder Cabinetry:

Sauder Building Products, a division of Sauder Woodworking, provides value, quality, and environmentally conscious interior laminate products to the professional building materials market. Sauder Building Products is comprised of Sauder Closets, and Sauder Cabinetry.

Sauder Cabinetry produces frameless full access Kitchen Cabinets made in the USA with unrivaled value and quality. Full overlay clean lines, shaker and slab door styles in the most popular finishes along with KCMA Quality and Sustainability certifications make Sauder Cabinetry a great choice for Single Family Homes and Multifamily projects.

Sauder Closets is committed to producing custom looking wood products at a fraction of the cost for the multifamily and single-family construction markets. Our wood closets and ceilings products are made in the USA and environmentally friendly.

Media Contact

Shannon Benton, Kleber & Associates, 7705181000, [email protected], Kleber & Associates

SOURCE Kleber & Associates