Saurav Bhattacharya accepted into Forbes Nonprofit Council

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saurav Bhattacharya, President of The New World Foundation, has been accepted into the exclusive Forbes Nonprofit Council, an invitation-only community for top executives in successful nonprofit organizations. This prestigious recognition honors Saurav's leadership in driving transformative growth and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration within the foundation.

"I believe that impactful change happens when experts from diverse fields come together to innovate," said Bhattacharya. "Being part of the Forbes Nonprofit Council will expand our ability to connect with visionary leaders and enhance our efforts in empowering communities."

Selected by a review committee, Saurav's qualifications included a track record of successfully impacting nonprofit growth, along with his professional achievements and honors. Forbes Nonprofit Council members gain access to a range of exclusive resources designed to amplify their influence, including a private forum for collaboration, the opportunity to contribute expert articles and insights on Forbes.com, and a comprehensive suite of business and lifestyle benefits through EXEC.

About The New World Foundation

The New World Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research organization dedicated to accelerating technological progress through collaboration and research across disciplines. For more information, visit thenewworld.foundation.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes, bringing together exceptional leaders with the resources to thrive. To learn more, visit councils.forbes.com.

