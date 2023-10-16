Savage Brothers Painting Joins BOMA International's Partner Program

"We are delighted to welcome Savage Brothers Painting to our esteemed Partnership Program, as an Ambassador Partner," said Bob Six, BOMA International Chair and BOMA Fellow. Tweet this

"We are delighted to welcome Savage Brothers Painting to our esteemed Partnership Program, as an Ambassador Partner," said Bob Six, BOMA International Chair and BOMA Fellow. "We're looking forward to working with their team to both provide painting solutions to BOMA members, and advance and support the interests of our industry."

"At Savage Brothers Painting we have come to understand the amount of information, data and overall support that BOMA provides for all of its ownership and management partners. We are excited to join BOMA International's Partnership Program to help further that commitment and provide as much support to those same partners as we possibly can." said Josh Kern, Savage Brother's Chief Financial Officer. "We look forward to lending our time, effort and resources to support BOMA's mission in any way possible."

With four partner participation levels—Cornerstone, Leadership Circle, Supporting, and Ambassador—the program demonstrates the commitment of leading organizations to support BOMA with the resources to advance numerous initiatives that benefit the entire commercial real estate industry.

About Savage Brothers

Savage Brothers Painting is a leading provider of high-quality industrial painting solutions. With over four decades of experience in the industry, we have established a strong reputation for quality, customer service and reliability. We specialize in delivering professional painting services to a diverse range of industrial and commercial clients, including manufacturing facilities, distribution warehouses, large commercial buildings and more. Learn more at http://www.savagebrothers.net.

About BOMA International

Founded in 1907, the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International is a federation of U.S. local associations and global affiliates. It represents the owners, managers, service providers and other property professionals of all commercial building types, including office, industrial, medical, corporate and mixed-use. BOMA International is the partner individuals in the commercial real estate industry choose to maximize value for their careers, organizations and assets. Its mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence and knowledge. For more info, visit http://www.boma.org.

Media Contact

Hakan Ozsancak, BOMA International, 2023266352, [email protected], www.boma.org

SOURCE BOMA International