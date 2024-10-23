Savannah Bananas to Receive New AstroTurf Diamond Series Baseball Field System

We're excited to see what our Banana Ball stars are able to do on this amazing surface Post this

The field's opening is anticipated to coincide with the start of the Bananas' 2025 baseball season, giving players the opportunity to train on the new surface this winter. The enhanced field conditions are expected to elevate the team's performance, allowing them to add to their extensive repertoire of trick plays.

The synthetic turf system provides excellent ball response, reduced maintenance needs, and the ability to withstand the challenges of Southern weather, allowing for extended practice and gameplay. Customization of an AstroTurf Diamond Series field system allows for consistent gameplay and pleasing aesthetics.

Importantly, the use of nylon in the base paths and infield creates realistic sliding distances and enhances durability in these high-use areas. Specialized fibers, differentiated pile heights, and tunable infill ratios are critical. The combination of tweaking specific elements allows programs and clubs to tailor their turf playing surface.

"Installing AstroTurf will give us the opportunity to bring year-round Banana Ball games, events, clinics, camps, and tournaments to Historic Grayson Stadium for many years", said President of the Savannah Bananas, Jared Orton. "We're excited to see what our Banana Ball stars are able to do on this amazing surface."

Going through a standard process for each installation allows AstroTurf to ensure that fields meet the highest standards for performance and safety.

"Partnering with the Savannah Bananas and Jesse Cole has been nothing short of impressive," said AstroTurf Director of Baseball and Softball, Aaron Klotz. "To be the chosen surface for the Bananas is a great testament to the product and research we put into the Diamond Series. I am very thankful for the relationship we have formed with the Bananas organization."

AstroTurf's baseball turf systems are engineered to replicate the natural feel and performance of grass while offering superior durability and weather resistance. Designed with the specific needs of baseball in mind, these surfaces provide consistent ball bounce, reliable footing for players, and improved drainage to reduce downtime caused by rain.

With decades of experience in the sports surfacing industry, AstroTurf has become the go-to choice for teams seeking high-performance turf solutions.

AstroTurf baseball systems are trusted across the country, offering innovative design and state-of-the-art technology to help teams play their best, no matter what the conditions. AstroTurf's commitment to safety, performance, and sustainability makes it a leader in the field.

