Savannah's Newest Hotel, The Ann Savannah, Announces the Launch of its Restaurant Little James

The Ann Savannah, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy – the city's first apartment-style hotel – proudly announces the launch of the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Little James.

As the day unfolds, Little James transitions into a lively dining destination, where the all-day menu showcases Boquerones Toast with Spanish anchovies, a traditional Greek salad inspired by Athens, a Brie & Kale Panini, and an array of artisan flatbreads—perfect for any time of day. As evening settles in, the atmosphere transforms once more, inviting guests to linger over nightcaps from a carefully crafted cocktail and zero-proof beverage program, solidifying its role as an all-day gathering place. The House Set cocktail menu blends Italian and Mediterranean influences with a nod to Southern heritage. Vibrant tropical flavors define the signature cocktails, including Little Sunrise, Paradise Punch, and Julep in Transit, prepared with meticulously selected ingredients. The menu also features a well-crafted coffee cocktail selection with innovative takes on classics, like the espresso martini and Irish cream.

"We are so excited to open the doors to Little James. The restaurant is dedicated to making guests and locals feel right at home," says Chef Ryan Alpaugh. "Whether it's sipping on an espresso in a cozy corner to start your day, a midday escape with friends on the patio, or celebrating with loved ones over a crisp, complex wine, we're here to savor every moment."

Designed as a true destination for connection, Little James captures Savannah's charm with modern sophistication. Inspired by juleps and jewel tones, its interiors – crafted by renowned INC Architecture & Design – seamlessly weave together rich textures, inviting colors, and an atmosphere that balances sophistication with ease. A wraparound bar anchors the design, effortlessly transitioning from a daytime café to a lively nighttime social hub. The exposed ceiling, painted in a fresh, airy green, opens up the space, while sage floral wallpaper, framed by white oak bullnose, grounds it in warmth. Overhead, a grid of pendant lights lowers the perceived scale of the room, enhancing intimacy and comfort. A custom wood screen, inspired by Savannah's historic shutters, discreetly divides the room, maintaining the café's seamless aesthetic. Graphic elements pay homage to Savannah's founder, General James Oglethorpe, with cropped imagery repurposed from antique paintings bridging past and present. Rooted in Savannah's gracious hospitality, Little James invites visitors into an atmosphere that thoughtfully balances nostalgia, warmth, and modernity.

The Ann Savannah, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy's first mainland U.S. location, provides a welcoming retreat for every guest, effortlessly blending historic charm and contemporary sophistication. Offering 157 premium suites designed for every lifestyle, featuring full-sized kitchens, in-room laundry, and pet-friendly living spaces.

For more information, please visit littlejamessavannah.com. Link to imagery (Credit: The Ann Savannah).

About The Ann Savannah, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy

Located within the vibrant Savannah Historic District, The Ann Savannah, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, is an all-suite, apartment-style boutique hotel offering a collection of 157 premium suites, including studios, one- to four-bedroom units, and lofts. Ideal for leisure travelers and those attending special events, the boutique hotel is designed for both short and extended stays. The Ann Savannah features spacious accommodations, inviting public spaces, the on-site restaurant Little James, and upscale amenities such as a guest-only gym, a relaxed pool area, and dedicated workspaces. For more information, please follow @theannsavannah @littlejamessavannah on Instagram and visit https://www.theannsavannah.com/.

About Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy

Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy offers a truly independent stay with sizable living spaces and sophisticated locally inspired design, making each stay refreshingly unique. Centrally located, premium and luxury apartments are designed with private bedrooms, a separate living room, full kitchen and in-unit laundry. Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, one of more than 30 brands in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, participates in Marriott Bonvoy, the company's award-winning travel program and Marketplace. To learn more and book a stay, visit Marriott.com.

