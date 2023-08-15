Savant Wealth Management Named to Inc. 5000 List for 2023

A three-year revenue growth of 89 percent helped Savant earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 list. Tweet this

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.," said Brent Brodeski, CPA, CFP®, CFA®, MBA, CEO of Savant Wealth Management. "The honor is a direct reflection of Team Savant's long-term and accelerated growth plan that's focused on impacting the lives of a million people through retaining and recruiting top-tier talent, investing in new technology, and focusing on strategic acquisitions, marketing, and practice management."

A three-year revenue growth of 89 percent helped Savant earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, and the firm's projected growth is expected to continue to climb as Savant focuses on achieving its goal of three-to-five times growth over the next five years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Savant, headquartered in Rockford, IL, has 35 offices in 13 states, and employs 464 team members with 136 employee owners.

Savant and all the honorees will be celebrated at the Inc. 5000 Gala in San Antonio, Texas, on Nov. 2. To view the complete list of Inc. 5000 companies, visit inc.com/inc5000.

About Savant Wealth Management

Savant Wealth Management is a leading independent, nationally recognized, fee-only firm serving clients for over 30 years with approximately $20 billion in assets under management and assets under advisement (as of 7/20/2023). As a trusted advisor, Savant Wealth Management offers investment management, financial planning, retirement plan and family office services to financially established individuals and institutions. Savant also offers corporate accounting, tax preparation, payroll and consulting through its affiliate, Savant Tax & Consulting, and estate planning document preparation and other legal services through its affiliated law firm, Savant Legal LLP.

2023 Inc. 5000: This annual ranking was published in August 2023. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019, be based in the U.S., and be privately held, for-profit, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2019 was $100,000 and the minimum for 2022 was $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. Savant paid an entry fee to be considered for this ranking.

Savant is a registered Investment advisor. Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk. Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license, or any amount of prior experience or success, should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Savant is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Please read our Important Disclosures at savantwealth.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

