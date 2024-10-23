SAVAS Capital Marketplace Introduces the First Alternative Investment Platform for Korean Financial Institutions

Our team's strong relationships with U.S. asset managers across private credit, equity, infrastructure, and secondaries ensure unbiased access to optimal investment opportunities for Korean institutions," says Alan McGlade, U.S. Partner at SAVAS Capital. Post this

For Korean institutional investors seeking liquidity in their private investment holdings, SAVAS offers access to a proprietary secondary marketplace. Here, major secondaries managers and other limited partners can engage, providing investors with multiple offers to exit their private investments efficiently.

"Our team's strong relationships with U.S. asset managers across private credit, equity, infrastructure, and secondaries ensure unbiased access to optimal investment opportunities," says Alan McGlade, U.S. Partner at SAVAS Capital. "We are not tied to any specific manager, allowing us to focus on delivering the best returns for our clients."

Kaine Kim, SAVAS' Korean Partner, highlights the growing demand for such services: "Korean LPs have more capital to deploy than ever before but face limited opportunities to access high-return U.S. fund managers or exit their private investments. SAVAS is the first platform designed to provide a full-service solution tailored to the Korean market."

The SAVAS team will be in Seoul the week of October 28 to meet with top Korean financial institutions and discuss the benefits of the SAVAS Capital Marketplace.

The SAVAS Capital Marketplace connects U.S. alternative fund managers with institutional investors in Korea. We source high-performance U.S. mid-market fund managers across various alternative asset classes and provide ongoing support to ensure optimal portfolio management. For investors seeking liquidity, SAVAS offers access to secondary buyers, allowing multiple offers for private fund holdings.

