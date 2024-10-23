SAVAS Capital Marketplace Introduces the First Alternative Investment Platform for Korean Financial Institutions

The SAVAS Capital Marketplace professional investment team sources high-performing U.S. fund managers and secondary sales opportunities for Korean institutional investors.
NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAVAS, a leader in cross-border investment solutions, proudly announces the launch of the SAVAS Capital Marketplace, the first alternative investment platform tailored specifically for Korean financial institutions. Historically, overseas investments have been fragmented, with global asset managers marketing their offerings individually, leading to disjointed portfolio construction and inconsistent monitoring. Korean asset managers have limited access to high-return, mid-sized U.S. fund managers and are often tasked with the full burden of post-investment monitoring due to language and geographic barriers.
SAVAS Capital Marketplace offers a seamless, integrated solution across the entire investment life cycle. From pre-investment due diligence and superior deal structuring to ongoing monitoring and post-investment support, the platform enables Korean institutional investors to access top mid-market U.S. fund managers without the need for intermediary fees. The SAVAS digital platform offers automated reporting in Korean, supported by dedicated on-site service from our Seoul office. Additionally, SAVAS's New York and Boston teams ensure continuous monitoring and issue resolution, providing a comprehensive approach to portfolio management.
For Korean institutional investors seeking liquidity in their private investment holdings, SAVAS offers access to a proprietary secondary marketplace. Here, major secondaries managers and other limited partners can engage, providing investors with multiple offers to exit their private investments efficiently.
"Our team's strong relationships with U.S. asset managers across private credit, equity, infrastructure, and secondaries ensure unbiased access to optimal investment opportunities," says Alan McGlade, U.S. Partner at SAVAS Capital. "We are not tied to any specific manager, allowing us to focus on delivering the best returns for our clients."
Kaine Kim, SAVAS' Korean Partner, highlights the growing demand for such services: "Korean LPs have more capital to deploy than ever before but face limited opportunities to access high-return U.S. fund managers or exit their private investments. SAVAS is the first platform designed to provide a full-service solution tailored to the Korean market."
The SAVAS team will be in Seoul the week of October 28 to meet with top Korean financial institutions and discuss the benefits of the SAVAS Capital Marketplace.
