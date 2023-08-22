SavATree Bolsters Executive Team, Adds COO, CGO, VP of Partner Integration

"The addition of Ben and Phil to our executive team marks a significant milestone for SavATree," states SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone. "Their extensive experience building at-scale, top-quality customer experiences will help propel SavATree on into the next phase of growth and expansion." Tweet this

Current COO Don Becker will retire this year, after close to four decades at SavATree. He came onboard with SavATree in 1987 and helped SavATree become the first multi-state tree care company in the U.S. to earn accreditation by the Tree Care Industry Association. Becker was instrumental in expanding SavATree into the 30 states it now operates in and hiring many of the team members that have helped SavATree become a leader in the green industry. Becker will stay on through the end of the year, ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities. As Becker transitions to spending more time with his family, he will also continue as an Advisor to the company, allowing SavATree to continue leveraging his expertise.

Succeeding Don is Ben Stevie, an accomplished executive with a strong track record in scaling operations and service delivery, and a deep expertise in field services. Prior to joining SavATree, Stevie spent 18 years with General Electric. Over two decades he led operations for GE Gas Power's global field services business, worked in both their Aviation and Power businesses, and spent eight years as an expat in both the Middle East and Asia, all in operational roles. Stevie received his MBA from Xavier University and has his undergraduate degree in Business from Northern Kentucky University.

Phil DeGisi joins SavATree after six years at residential real estate firm Orchard, where he was a co-founder and President. His proficiency in customer growth and revenue generation led Orchard to be recognized in the Inc. 5000 as one of the top 250 fastest-growing private companies in America, and among the top 25 fastest-growing companies in New York City. Previously, DeGisi held marketing leadership roles across brands including Amazon subsidiary Quidsi, Walmart.com, and CommonBond. DeGisi holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a Bachelor of Economics from Vassar College.

In addition to these appointments, SavATree continues to invest in its Mergers & Partnerships platform. Most recently, Kyle Johnson has joined as VP of Integration, working closely with Kirk Crecco, SVP of Mergers and Partnerships. The team is focused on partnering with top talent in the arboriculture and professional lawn industries. Johnson brings six years of experience leading integration at Rentokil North America, where he successfully integrated an average of 15 partners annually. Crecco, celebrating his one-year anniversary with SavATree, has already led over a dozen notable partnerships, including mergers with Aspen Tree Service, Preaus Landscape of Tulsa, Barrett's Tree Service, and Boise Tree.

"Under the SavATree canopy, our mergers and partnerships have built relationships with some of the most customer-centric and knowledgeable leaders in the green industry, all of whom share our vision to actively contribute to the betterment of our environment. Our new leadership has been tasked with identifying and integrating some of the highest quality teams in the space, while upholding our commitment to provide the highest level of service to our customers. We are excited about the future and will continue to add world-class talent to our organization as we grow," adds Schiavone.

ABOUT SAVATREE:

SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties, helping clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com

Media Contact

Eleni Mitchell, SavATree, 9142414999, [email protected], www.savatree.com

SOURCE SavATree