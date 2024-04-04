SavATree Bolsters Presence in Florida, Montana, and New Jersey, Cultivates New Growth in South Carolina and Wyoming

These partners come with incredible leaders that will bolster SavATree's existing deep bench of talent and will help us achieve our ambitious growth goals for the future. -Carmine Schiavone, SavATree CEO Post this

Charleston Tree Experts, based in Charleston, South Carolina, stands at the forefront of tree care excellence in the greater Charleston area. Since its inception in 2012, the company has garnered a reputation for its commitment to preserving and enriching the beauty and health of trees. Marshall Badeaux, owner of Charleston Tree Experts, states, "We're excited to join forces with SavATree as this partnership perfectly complements our dedication to arboricultural excellence and customer satisfaction. With SavATree's support, we look forward to extending our reach and maintaining our high standards of tree care services, all while upholding the values of integrity and professionalism that define both of our companies."

Cordwin Tree Services, located in Reddick, Florida, has been regarded as a cornerstone of dependable and comprehensive tree care throughout the North Central Florida area since its incorporation in 2003, bringing over 20 years of experience in the industry. Founder Chad Cordwin states, "Teaming up with SavATree presents an incredible opportunity for us to combine our extensive local experience, bolstering our capacity to serve our communities and loyal client base. Together, we share our dedication to delivering outstanding tree and plant health care services, ensuring our customers' satisfaction remains our top priority."

Organic Plant Care is based out of Frenchtown, New Jersey and has been a trusted provider of tree care, plant health care, and lawn care services across central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania for 25 years. Founded by Bill Grundmann in 2009, the company is devoted to sustainable practices and delivering superior results. "Our partnership with SavATree enhances our resources, broadens our reach to neighboring communities, and reinforces our shared commitment to excellence. With customer satisfaction as the cornerstone of our businesses, we are united in providing unparalleled care and attention to every customer we serve," says Grundmann.

Tree Mechanics has been providing premium tree and lawn care services to communities throughout Northern Wyoming and Southeastern Montana with locations in Buffalo, WY and Billings, MT. Tree Mechanics has emerged as a leading force in tree preservation efforts, serving residences, ranches, businesses, and institutions. Owner Garrett Dotson remarks, "As someone who started climbing trees at the age of seven and has grown to appreciate the intricacies of tree health and maintenance, I am confident that partnering with SavATree will greatly benefit our company's growth strategy in Wyoming and Montana. We're looking forward to working alongside SavATree's existing Billings, MT team to boost operations and expand our presence within the community."

ABOUT SAVATREE:

SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties, helping clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com

Media Contact

Eleni Mitchell, SavATree, 9142414999, [email protected], www.savatree.com

SOURCE SavATree