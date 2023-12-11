SavATree Expands Its Canopy: Three New Mergers Cultivate Growth Across North Carolina, Nebraska, and Delaware

"Partnering with Arborscapes, Mr. Amoto, and Sussex Tree exemplifies the magic we create together – it's an environment where companies thrive, cultures blend, and the future is greener," says Carmine Schiavone, CEO of SavATree. Post this

Arborscapes, with two decades of experience in enhancing outdoor living for Charlotte, North Carolina residents, is a trusted leader in tree and plant health care services, as well as landscape implementation, design, and maintenance. Founded by Jason Tebben and Nathan Morrison, their entrepreneurial path began when they were kids as classmates in school. "Our lifelong passion for nature blossomed into Arborscapes, a brand that's become synonymous with excellence in the greater Charlotte market. For us, this partnership is about scaling our reach and enhancing our capabilities without losing the essence of what has made Arborscapes a household name," said Tebben.

For over three and a half decades, Mr. Amoto Lawn & Tree Service has been a staple in Lincoln, Nebraska, celebrated for their exceptional lawn and tree care. Since 1996, owners Rob Boyd, Matt Boyd, and Matt Miller, have propelled the company to new heights. "There is a strong alignment between our values and services and those of SavATree, which is why we chose them as our partner. With the resources SavATree provides, we see a huge opportunity to offer customers industry-leading quality in the Lincoln market and the greater Omaha area," said Boyd.

Sussex Tree, with two locations in Bridgeville and Lewes, Delaware and over 35 years of local expertise, is renowned for its high quality tree care, plant health care, irrigation, landscaping, and crane services. Run by the father-son team of Jeffrey Meredith Sr. and Jeffrey Meredith Jr., the company built a legacy based on integrity, quality, and expertise, which they bring to SavATree to create a greater presence in the Delmarva region. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've built with Sussex Tree, and I'm thrilled about the opportunities that partnering with SavATree brings. This partnership enables us to bring arboricultural expertise to a broader group of customers, while also offering our customer-base an expanded suite of services, like professional lawn care," said Meredith.

ABOUT SAVATREE:

SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties, helping clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com

