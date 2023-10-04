SavATree Plants Roots in Delaware and Tennessee, Grows in Colorado

We are thrilled to welcome three new partners who share our passion for exceptional customer service and environmental sustainability," says SavATree CEO Carmine Schiavone. Tweet this

Arbor Art Tree Care is based in Nashville, Tennessee and has been under the leadership of Dean Glascock for over 20 years. Arbor Art is a member of the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA), and many team members hold certifications from the International Society of Arboriculture. "I am extremely proud of what we've built over the past two decades and feel like we've found a home at SavATree. As I've gotten to know the team here, it is clear that they will provide us with the products, resources, and platform to continue scaling with the goal of becoming the preeminent arboriculture service provider in the Nashville market," says Mr. Glascock.

Lawns Unlimited is based in Milton, Delaware, where they have served the Delmarva area for over 35 years and have become a well-regarded market leader in professional lawn care. The business was founded by Edward Fleming and includes on-staff agronomists with deep specialization in soil science. "My wife Jeanne and I started our family-owned business with the goal of delivering beautiful lawns while caring for the environment. When deciding who we wanted to work with, we knew we wanted a partner who shared our values around customer service, agronomic science, and caring for employees. With SavATree, we can build on the legacy that we've created and increase the value we can provide to our community," says Mr. Fleming.

Taddiken Tree Company is based in Boulder, CO, and was founded by Aaron Taddiken 20 years ago. They currently staff five ISA Certified Arborists, two ISA Board Certified Master Arborists and hold accreditation from the TCIA. "The Taddiken team is excited to partner with SavATree and bring our mutual love of trees to our local Boulder community. It's clear that we share the same passion for science and preservation of the urban canopy. We look forward to continuing to showcase our arboricultural skills and unique personality to the Boulder market."

ABOUT SAVATREE:

SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties, helping clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com

Media Contact

Eleni Mitchell, SavATree, 9142414999, [email protected], www.savatree.com

SOURCE SavATree