SavATree Strengthens Its Roots: Three New Mergers Enhance Presence in New Jersey, Colorado, and Montana

Ken's Tree Care, based in Northvale, New Jersey, has proudly served as a trusted name in tree care services for over 40 years. Founder Ken Barber is now bringing this legacy to enhance SavATree's presence in the Garden State. "Our commitment to tree preservation and customer service have been the driving forces behind our growth in Northern New Jersey. Joining forces with SavATree allows us to expand our reach, capabilities, and services while maintaining the personalized service that has been our hallmark," says Barber.

T4 Tree Services, located in Grand Junction, Colorado, brings a wealth of experience in providing professional, safe, and reliable tree and plant health care services. Teddy Hildebrandt, owner of T4 Tree Services, remarks, "We are thrilled to be part of the SavATree family. This partnership enables us to leverage SavATree's resources to enhance the quality of services we provide to our clients in Grand Junction and surrounding communities. With SavATree's sister branch already thriving in Carbondale, this collaboration further fortifies our regional presence, pooling resources and capabilities. Together, we are poised to set new standards in the market."

Yellowstone Valley Tree Surgeons, a prominent tree care company in Billings, Montana, joins SavATree with a 40-year legacy of integrity and expertise. Led by Tom Yelvington and Maggie Joy, the company has been a cornerstone for tree care services in the local community. "My roots in the tree industry trace back to logging experiences with my stepdad, where we harvested timber. Our growth over the years has been fueled by a commitment to spreading environmental awareness in the community. By joining forces with SavATree, we aim to amplify our impact and use our business as a platform to improve tree and plant health and safety for both the earth and our local community," says Yelvington.

SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties, helping clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com

