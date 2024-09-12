Sav.com Secures Patent for AI-Powered Website Generation Technology, Set to Launch in 2025

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sav.com, a leader in helping entrepreneurs and small business owners quickly and affordably establish a web presence, proudly announces its patent, awarded on June 11, 2024, for an AI-powered website generation technology. This breakthrough technology, which will empower users to instantly generate fully customized websites, further demonstrates Sav.com's commitment to be a leader in the domain and website creation space. The AI-driven tool is expected to launch on Sav.com in Q1 2025.

After the user enters a simple website description or keywords into this tool, the technology's content generation engine will scan the internet to gather insights from related 3rd party sites in order to generate original multimedia and text content. This content is then automatically assembled into a fully functioning, custom-designed website, complete with ecommerce capabilities if needed. Users can easily edit content or enter prompts into a publishing engine to quickly modify a wide range of elements such as the layout, color scheme, fonts, and more.

Sav.com's Founder and CEO, Anthos Chrysanthou, emphasized the impact of this technology on its mission to simplify web creation: "This patent is a game-changer for entrepreneurs and small businesses. We're offering a solution that removes the traditional barriers of website creation—like technical knowledge and high costs—by providing an intuitive, AI-driven tool that does all the heavy lifting. It's another step forward in our commitment to delivering innovation that helps creators get online faster and more affordably."

Sav.com's pending continuation patent applications will introduce various additional key features designed to further streamline the process. For example, for users who don't yet have a domain name, Sav.com's system will find and suggest highly relevant unregistered domain names or domain names for sale.

"As we prepare to roll out this new technology in 2025, we remain focused on delivering the best tools and services to support small business owners," Chrysanthou added. "From instant domain transfers, free SSL, free domain privacy, and industry-leading domain registration and renewal rates, to cutting-edge website creation tools, everything we do at Sav.com is designed to help entrepreneurs succeed online."

