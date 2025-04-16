Save the Date: 12th Annual National Forklift Safety Day to be In-Person and Hybrid Event

ITA is excited to host the 12th National Forklift Safety Day and to keep safety top of mind. Post this

The speakers for National Forklift Safety Day 2025 include:

Brian Feehan, President, Industrial Truck Association

Brett Wood, ITA Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, Toyota Material Handling North America

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) (Invited)

Ron Grisez, Director – Product Safety, Crown Equipment Corporation

Jonathan Fortkamp, PhD, CSP, Senior Director - Health, Safety & Environment, DHL Supply Chain, North America

Lisa Brooks, CIE, Principal, Nexus HSE

"ITA is excited to host the 12th National Forklift Safety Day and to keep safety top of mind," said Brian Feehan, president of ITA. "We understand the importance of effective forklift operator training, and ITA's National Forklift Safety Day is meant to keep that discussion at the forefront year after year."

National Forklift Safety Day in person and virtual registration is available on ITA's website and virtual registration is also available here.

About ITA: For more than 70 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking. Visit http://www.indtrk.org.

