Save the Date: 12th Annual National Forklift Safety Day to be In-Person and Hybrid Event

Industrial Truck Association's twelfth annual National Forklift Safety Day will take place on Tuesday, June 10 at 9:00 AM EDT at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., with a virtual option available.
WASHINGTON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industrial Truck Association's twelfth annual National Forklift Safety Day will take place on Tuesday, June 10 at 9:00 AM EDT at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The event will be in person and have a virtual attendance option. The event serves as an opportunity for forklift manufacturers to highlight the safe use of forklifts, the value of operator training, and the need for daily equipment checks.
Open to everyone, National Forklift Safety Day registration is open on ITA's website. To register to attend in person or virtually, please visit the event page on the website. The format will remain the same as past years' events with presentations from government representatives, safety experts, and industry representatives.
The speakers for National Forklift Safety Day 2025 include:
- Brian Feehan, President, Industrial Truck Association
- Brett Wood, ITA Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, Toyota Material Handling North America
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) (Invited)
- Ron Grisez, Director – Product Safety, Crown Equipment Corporation
- Jonathan Fortkamp, PhD, CSP, Senior Director - Health, Safety & Environment, DHL Supply Chain, North America
- Lisa Brooks, CIE, Principal, Nexus HSE
"ITA is excited to host the 12th National Forklift Safety Day and to keep safety top of mind," said Brian Feehan, president of ITA. "We understand the importance of effective forklift operator training, and ITA's National Forklift Safety Day is meant to keep that discussion at the forefront year after year."
National Forklift Safety Day in person and virtual registration is available on ITA's website and virtual registration is also available here.
About ITA: For more than 70 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking. Visit http://www.indtrk.org.
Media Contact
Hannah Lee, Industrial Truck Association, 202-296-9880, [email protected], www.indtrk.org
SOURCE Industrial Truck Association
Share this article