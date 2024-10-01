SAVE up to 30% on 2024 Travel & 25% off 2025 Travel to the Caribbean with Divi Resorts

"Travel is an investment in lifelong memories, and this is the perfect opportunity to save on a last-minute escape or lock in your 2025 Caribbean vacation with a nice discount!" Post this

"Travel is an investment in lifelong memories, and we pride ourselves on creating unforgettable Caribbean experiences," said Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. "When the weather turns cold in many parts of the world, the Caribbean is always guaranteed to provide the perfect backdrop for sun, sea, sand, and endless sunsets no matter the season. Plus, when you bundle flights with your stay, you can save even more!"

Divi Resorts' tropical Caribbean locations provide a wide variety of on-site amenities, including white sand beaches, fabulous freshwater pools, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, restaurants with mouthwatering menus, lively bars with creative cocktails, and indulgent spas. Ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or families who need room to spread out in large suites, Divi Resorts checks all of the boxes!

To take advantage of these special rates, travelers must book by October 31, 2024, using promo code 30OFF for 2024 travel and 25OFF for 2025 bookings. Reservations can be made directly on Divi's website at http://www.diviresorts.com/specials or by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

If guests are set on travel and sure their plans won't change, Divi is rewarding them with a NEW option. New non-refundable rates are available, allowing guests to save up to 10% more on top of the current promotion. With these rates, guests can pay in full, save more, and relax later. Restrictions apply. Visit https://www.diviresorts.com/terms-transient.htm to learn more.

In addition to these great rates, Divi Resorts offers unique packages throughout the year. Check out their 7-night two-tank dive packages to Bonaire and St. Maarten, their Golf Package on Aruba, and their Romance Packages on each island. For more information, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm

About Divi Resorts:

With over 50 years of providing picture-perfect vacations, Divi Resorts is the Caribbean vacation expert with seven premium resorts and their upper tier Ocean product across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers the best: optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com

Sale Terms & Conditions: http://www.diviresorts.com/specials

Pay-Over-Time Program: For the pay-over-time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the service provider.

