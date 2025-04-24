Saved by His Own Tech: InfoBionic.Ai CEO's Heart Scare Sparks Call for Awareness

"This experience reinforced what we've always believed: That having access to complete, high-quality cardiac data can make a meaningful difference in how—and when—intervention happens." — Stuart Long, CEO of InfoBionic.Ai Post this

The Hidden Risks of Endurance Training

Long's story is not unique. Millions of Americans live with undiagnosed atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition that doubles the risk of stroke and increases all-cause mortality. In fact, nearly 27% of those diagnosed experience no symptoms at all. (1)

This risk is particularly relevant for endurance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, who are often perceived as the epitome of cardiovascular health. Yet research shows that long-term, high-intensity training can elevate the risk of developing AFib—a condition associated with stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac death. (2) The line between "training hard" and underlying cardiac stress can be dangerously thin. Intense exercise may also lead to structural changes in the heart—such as atrial cardiomyopathy or scarring—that raise the likelihood of arrhythmias. (3)

"You assume fatigue is just overtraining," Long notes. "But sometimes, it's your heart trying to tell you something—and if your tools can't see it, you can't act on it."

Why Wearables Fall Short—and What's at Stake

While wearables like the Apple Watch and Fitbit offer useful fitness tracking, they are FDA-cleared only for screening, not diagnosis. Despite their popularity, they often fail to detect these crucial warning signs. (4) Their sensors rely on light-based detection— photoplethysmography (PPG), which often misses nuanced or intermittent irregularities. (5)

Worse yet, false positives are common, triggering unnecessary anxiety or costly tests. A recent Apple study revealed that only 34% of users who received an irregular pulse notification actually had AFib. (4)

"The issue isn't just that patients and clinicians aren't looking" explains Long. "It's that they don't even know what they're missing. At 72 heartbeats per minute, a person has over 100,000 beats per day—traditional systems show less than 1% of that data."

Peace of Mind, Powered by Real Cardiac Insight

Stuart Long's story isn't just an anecdote—it's a powerful example of a massive health issue that, despite substantial awareness, remains largely unknown. It also validates InfoBionic.Ai's purpose: to equip clinicians and patients with deeper, more timely cardiac insights and empower preventative care. "As the CEO, I've spent years helping build a solution to boost efficiency, improve care, and mitigate heart conditions such as Atrial Fibrillation," Long says. "But even I was shocked when I found out what caused the condition. My first thought was: how could I not have known this?"

Thanks to the MoMe ARC®—the very device he helped bring to market— he was able to identify an onset of a dangerous arrhythmia that had gone undetected by legacy monitors and his FDA-approved smartwatch. "With a MoMe, we found my arrhythmia in less than a minute—just in time. I was already symptomatic."

Unlike wearables or traditional systems that sample or compress data, MoMe ARC® provides full-disclosure ECG monitoring—capturing 100% of every heartbeat. It's a diagnostic-grade, real-time partner in proactive cardiac care.

"In just 10 days, the average human has over a million beats," Long adds. "Our technology brings the beats that matter to the top, and depending on the arrhythmia, it can trigger a direct call, text, or email to a clinician. But for me, it wasn't just detecting the issue—it was how quickly it was found and knowing that someone was ready to respond if it got worse."

That's what InfoBionic.Ai is built for, to empower clinicians with smarter, faster cardiac insights—and to give patients, whether athletes or not, something invaluable: peace of mind and time to act.

About InfoBionic.Ai

InfoBionic.Ai's digital technology has transformed the efficiency and economics of cardiac remote patient monitoring. The company's vision for its FDA-cleared third-generation platform, the MoMe ARC®, is to remove the roadblocks hindering virtual and remote diagnosis and decision-making. The Massachusetts-based team of seasoned entrepreneurs has had successful careers in healthcare, IT, medical devices, and mobile technology, and brings specific expertise in remote monitoring and cardiology. Visit https://infobionic.ai

