Saverglass Announces New Texas Warehouse, Expanding Accessibility for Wine and Spirits Customers

"We are thrilled to announce our new offering in Houston, Texas, marking another significant step in Saverglass' commitment to enhancing accessibility and reducing logistical barriers for our valued wine and spirits customers across the United States," said Matt Wilson, Senior VP Americas at Saverglass. "This expansion allows us to offer a select range of our premium glass bottles more conveniently, ensuring that wineries and distilleries can efficiently meet their packaging needs while optimizing their budgets. As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions that empower our clients to thrive in their markets."

The new warehouse allows for improved access to Saverglass products. This new location is particularly beneficial for the states of Texas, Georgia, Virginia, Missouri, and North Carolina, which together are home to more than 400 wineries that sell premium and super-premium wines. Distilleries benefiting from this new warehouse include those based in Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

Products available for immediate purchase include glass wine bottles sold by the cased pallet for wineries, such as the Bordeaux shape 750ml in Antique Green (Ancienne 2 and Tradition Premium) and the Burgundy shape 750ml in Antique Green (Classique). Glass spirits bottles are sold by the bulk pallet, with the Oslo 750ml in White Flint and Ariane 750ml in White Flint, currently available. This immediate availability ensures customer needs can be met promptly.

This new expansion follows the successful opening of its 430,000-square-foot multi-service warehouse in a Class A building in Fairfield, California. This facility was designed to provide wine and spirits brands with convenient access to a comprehensive suite of glass bottle services. Saverglass also offers full-service warehousing in Kentucky and Washington.

The new Houston warehouse is located at 14611 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX 77086. By appointment only; no showroom or sales team onsite. For inquiries and customer needs, please contact [email protected].

For more information about Saverglass, please visit https://www.saverglass.com/en.

About Saverglass Inc.

Saverglass, a world leader in the design, production, customization, and decoration of high-end bottles for the premium and ultra-premium spirits and wine markets, is a privileged partner of the world's leading spirits and wine brands, as well as emerging brands committed to the quality and exclusivity of their packaging.

From its seven glass plants and four decoration units benefiting from leading-edge technologies, and thanks to its employees' professionalism, ongoing training, and passion for excellence, Saverglass is committed to its longstanding sustainable development strategy with the objective of reducing its carbon footprint by 50% by 2035.

About Orora

Saverglass was acquired by the Orora Group in December 2023. Orora is a leading manufacturer and distributor of sustainable, innovative packaging and visual solutions for customers across the world. Listed on the ASX and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the company is focused on designing and delivering products and services that enables its customers' brands to thrive. Every day, millions of consumers buy and use goods in packaging proudly designed, developed, manufactured, or distributed by Orora. Learn more at http://www.ororagroup.com.

