Saverglass Expands its Spirits Portfolio with Launch of New MALTY Glass Bottle Design

"With MALTY, our customers' opportunity for their spirits to be enjoyed for the first time is greatly enhanced," said Bruno De Botton, Head of Marketing at Saverglass. "Our commitment to innovation and excellence is reflected in every detail of this bottle, from its elegant silhouette to its versatile color options."

The MALTY glass bottle features a traditional high finish with a rounded bulb and tapered silhouette, along with a subtle round punt for added distinction. With its optimized glass weight of 550 grams, the MALTY bottle combines practicality and efficiency with responsible design.

Measuring 240.6 mm tall, the MALTY bottle has a sleek mid-rise silhouette and is offered in 750 ml in pristine white flint, and in 700 ml with color options including pristine white flint, warm amber, and rich dark amber. The range provides brands the flexibility to customize their packaging to align with their product and market positioning.

MALTY, part of the Saverglass spirits glass bottle portfolio, offers 100% recyclable glass bottles. Brands can customize MALTY using various techniques such as organic screen printing, coating, acid-etching, metallization, and sandblasting. All of these options are available through Saverglass' comprehensive packaging services and are 100% recyclable.

Saverglass will debut the MALTY glass bottle at the ADI 2024 Craft Spirits Conference and Expo in Baltimore, Maryland, on August 27-28, 2024. Join the Saverglass team at Booth #500 and attend their packaging education panel, 'Brand Design Innovations for Premium & Sustainable Spirits Packaging,' on August 27th from 4:30 to 5:00 PM ET.

For more information about Saverglass, please visit https://www.saverglass.com/en.

About Saverglass Inc.

Saverglass, a world leader in the design, production, customization, and decoration of high-end glass bottles for the premium and ultra-premium spirits and wine markets, is a privileged partner of the world's leading spirits and wine brands, as well as emerging brands committed to the quality and exclusivity of their packaging.

From its seven glass plants and four decoration units benefiting from leading-edge technologies, and thanks to its employees' professionalism, ongoing training, and passion for excellence, Saverglass is committed to its longstanding sustainable development strategy with the objective of reducing its carbon footprint by 50% by 2035.

About Orora

Saverglass was acquired by the Orora Group in December 2023. Orora is a leading manufacturer and distributor of sustainable, innovative packaging and visual solutions for customers across the world. Listed on the ASX and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the company is focused on designing and delivering products and services that enables its customers' brands to thrive. Every day, millions of consumers buy and use goods in packaging proudly designed, developed, manufactured, or distributed by Orora. Learn more at http://www.ororagroup.com.

