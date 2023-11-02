Saverglass Sets New Industry Standards with Successful Hydrogen Combustion Trials in Pursuit of Sustainable Glass Production

The Group Takes a Lead in Climate Action with Decarbonization Initiatives, Embracing Hydrogen for Cleaner, Greener Glass Production
FEUQUIHRES, France, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saverglass, the world's leading manufacturer and decorator of luxury and high-end glass bottles for wines and spirits, is achieving a significant milestone in its commitment to carbon reduction. The company's Sustainable Research & Development Department recently spearheaded groundbreaking hydrogen combustion trials at its Feuquières industrial site in France, marking a pivotal moment in the glass industry's journey toward greener production practices.
"Decarbonization is a fundamental component within Saverglass' Sustainable Research & Development Department. This trial empowers us to push the boundaries, advance our roadmap, and complement our repertoire with innovative technical solutions," said Frédéric Dupuis, Director of Research and Development at Saverglass Group."Our confidence in integrating hydrogen as a core element of our production process stems from its potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions while establishing novel industry standards for eco-conscious glass manufacturing."
The key objective of this pioneering experiment was to explore the possibilities of mixed combustion using hydrogen and natural gas, with the potential to revolutionize traditional glassmaking processes. Hydrogen, a "clean" energy source, produces only water and no CO2 emissions when it burns. This remarkable attribute has the potential to transform the glass industry, combat climate change, and conserve valuable resources.
Experts from Saverglass's industrial Production, Melting, Health, and Safety Environmental Departments meticulously conducted hydrogen injection tests at three distinct rates: 10%, 20%, and 30%. The results of this comprehensive test campaign underscore Saverglass's unwavering commitment to harnessing hydrogen to decarbonize its glassmaking process.
Hydrogen is widely recognized as a clean energy source, and its incorporation into the glass production process is a monumental leap toward greener practices. Saverglass believes that by substituting hydrogen for natural gas, they can play a pivotal role in addressing climate change and preserving precious natural resources.
Mr. Dupuis added: "The positive outcome of the hydrogen combustion trials highlights Saverglass' resolute dedication to innovation, sustainability, and environmental responsibility. In a time when the global community is ardently pursuing reducing its carbon emissions and transitioning towards environmentally conscious production practices, Saverglass indisputably stands as an industry leader. The company is poised to release its annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report this Fall/Winter 2023, detailing its ongoing endeavors to cut its carbon footprint by 50% by 2035 and ultimately attain carbon neutrality by 2050."
