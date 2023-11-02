Saverglass Sets New Industry Standards with Successful Hydrogen Combustion Trials in Pursuit of Sustainable Glass Production

"Our confidence in integrating hydrogen as a core element of our production process stems from its potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions while establishing industry standards for eco-conscious glass manufacturing" - FrIdIric Dupuis, Saverglass Group Director of Research & Development. Post this

The key objective of this pioneering experiment was to explore the possibilities of mixed combustion using hydrogen and natural gas, with the potential to revolutionize traditional glassmaking processes. Hydrogen, a "clean" energy source, produces only water and no CO2 emissions when it burns. This remarkable attribute has the potential to transform the glass industry, combat climate change, and conserve valuable resources.

Experts from Saverglass's industrial Production, Melting, Health, and Safety Environmental Departments meticulously conducted hydrogen injection tests at three distinct rates: 10%, 20%, and 30%. The results of this comprehensive test campaign underscore Saverglass's unwavering commitment to harnessing hydrogen to decarbonize its glassmaking process.

Hydrogen is widely recognized as a clean energy source, and its incorporation into the glass production process is a monumental leap toward greener practices. Saverglass believes that by substituting hydrogen for natural gas, they can play a pivotal role in addressing climate change and preserving precious natural resources.

Mr. Dupuis added: "The positive outcome of the hydrogen combustion trials highlights Saverglass' resolute dedication to innovation, sustainability, and environmental responsibility. In a time when the global community is ardently pursuing reducing its carbon emissions and transitioning towards environmentally conscious production practices, Saverglass indisputably stands as an industry leader. The company is poised to release its annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report this Fall/Winter 2023, detailing its ongoing endeavors to cut its carbon footprint by 50% by 2035 and ultimately attain carbon neutrality by 2050."

