Saverglass Shares Advances in Sustainability Roadmap in the Wine & Spirits Glass Bottle Packaging Industry

Saverglass officially became part of the Orora Group in December 2023, following the completion of a successful acquisition process. Saverglass' sustainability targets are in line with, and in some instances in advance of, Orora's sustainability targets, as reflected by its Science-Based Target initiative certification.

"This past year marked yet another stride forward for us. As we persist in our dedication to premium quality and environmental goals, Saverglass remains deeply engaged in reshaping our industrial processes—a commitment that spans into the future," said Jean-Marc Arrambourg, President and Chief Executive Officer at Saverglass. "As we enter a new chapter in our company's journey as part of the Orora Group, our mission remains steadfast: to lead the charge in right-weighting within the industry, breaking barriers, and setting new benchmarks. Furthermore, we are steadfast in our mission to support and empower our wine and spirits clients as they journey towards sustainability."

Sustainability progress in the 2022-2023 CSR report highlights:

By transitioning the electricity supply of its Mexican plant to nuclear power, Saverglass has successfully reduced the business' overall global carbon emissions by 6%.

The business is making strong progress in reducing emissions across its manufacturing processes and has established 2035 targets for the entire value chain. This encompasses an objective of achieving a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions from industrial processes (scopes 1 and 2) and a 32% reduction in scope 3 emissions.

In 2023, the first trials were carried out for the initial iteration of a low-carbon hybrid furnace, signifying the introduction of a new energy mix.

Saverglass received the Science-Based Targets (SBTi) seal of approval in 2022 for setting an ambitious decarbonization strategy for 2035 and 2050. The ultimate objective is to achieve carbon neutrality by the year 2050.

In 2022, Ecole du Verre, the glassmaking training establishment by Saverglass, obtained Qualiopi Certification, solidifying its status as an officially accredited institute.

For the second consecutive year, Saverglass has proudly secured the Silver Award from Ecovadis, a global independent Sustainability Ratings Provider. This recognition positions the Group among the top 25% of the most commendable companies for sustainability during 2022-2023, globally. The award's assessment centers on four pivotal areas: environmental practices, human and social rights, ethical standards, and responsible purchasing.

To read the complete report, please visit: https://www.saverglass.com/sites/default/files/pdf/2024-02/saverglass-csr-report.pdf

For those seeking insights into Saverglass's premium packaging and eco-friendly solutions, 2024 promises a significant presence from Saverglass at prestigious wine and spirits trade events. Notably, they will participate in events such as the Unified Wine Symposium, Oregon Wine Symposium, American Crafts Spirits Association Convention (ACSA), American Distillers Institute (ADI), Canada's Winemaker's Cup, James B Beam Institute Conference, and more. For more information, contact [email protected].

For more information about Saverglass' sustainability commitment, please visit https://www.saverglass.com/en/csr. To stay updated on coming news, follow Saverglass on Instagram @saverglassofficial, Facebook @saverglassus and LinkedIn @saverglass.

About Saverglass

Saverglass, a world leader in the design, production, customization, and decoration of high-end bottles for the premium and ultra-premium spirits and wine markets, is a privileged partner of the world's leading spirits and wine brands, as well as emerging brands committed to the quality and exclusivity of their packaging.

From its six glass plants and four decoration units benefiting from leading-edge technologies, and thanks to its employees' professionalism, ongoing training, and passion for excellence, Saverglass is committed to its longstanding sustainable development strategy with the objective of reducing its carbon footprint by 50% by 2035.

About Orora

Orora is a leading manufacturer and distributor of sustainable, innovative packaging and visual solutions for customers across the world. Listed on the ASX and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the company is focused on designing and delivering products and services that enables its customers' brands to thrive. Every day, millions of consumers buy and use goods in packaging proudly designed, developed, manufactured, or distributed by Orora. Learn more at http://www.ororagroup.com

