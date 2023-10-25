Saving Measurable Time at Beck's with the FleetDrive 360 Enterprise Solution

Until we adopted the FleetDrive 360 solution earlier this year, keeping driver profiles updated, and staying on top of CDL and medical certification expiration dates and renewals, was very time consuming Post this

Designed for larger fleets, the FleetDrive 360 Enterprise solution is being used by Beck's to manage driver profiles and compliance for more than 190 company CDL drivers, over 400 for-hire operators, and 300 other drivers who operate non-CDL equipment. Beck's, which serves farmers throughout the Midwest and Mid-South, is the largest family-owned retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the U.S.

Beyond the time savings and the ability to have more accurate and up to date driver files, another reason Beck's chose FleetDrive 360 was their willingness to customize the platform to meet specific documentation and driver profile data needs.

"With FleetDrive 360 we can organize information in a way that works best for us," Pilkington related. "The entire process of implementing the solution was painless, and it was easy to learn how to use. Today, their continued willingness to help us means we can focus on compliance and management issues that may have been on the back burner because we didn't have time to address them."

Features of the FleetDrive 360 Enterprise solution include:

A hiring platform that facilitates quick and easy onboarding of drivers through an automated driver qualification process that digitizes driver documents and conducts a variety of pre-employment screening, including state and federal background, and CDLIS, PSP and MVR records checks.

An integration for importing safety and Hours-of-Service data and other information from the most widely used ELDs.

Consortium management for drug and alcohol random testing on a single dashboard for controlling the entire process that also eliminates third party expenses.

A customizable branded recruiting portal for use across any platform or company website to allow drivers to apply and initiate the hiring process.

Company-specific customizable branding and messaging for documents, emails (including unique domains), notifications and custom content.

"With the Enterprise version of FleetDrive 360, larger operations have a tailor made solution for compliance in a single platform," said Nic Sallis, COO at FleetDrive 360. "We are pleased that Beck's is quickly realizing its value and is already saving measurable time while more effectively meeting their driver record keeping needs."

The FleetDrive 360 automated compliance solution can be accessed on any computer or mobile device for a low cost per driver. The single, consolidated system for all compliance needs also enables API connections for integration with existing Transportation Management Systems and HR platforms.

