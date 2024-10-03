Saving Parents Time and Energy. City of Victoria's Website Makes Signing Up for Activities Easy Thanks to Digital Developer Upanup

We are thrilled to have a website that makes finding recreational activities for kids and adults easy and efficient. Upanup really understood our business and designed a tool that met our needs. Post this

"I signed up my daughter for summer camps this year through the Victoria website, and the registration was the most user-friendly process that I've used to register for any family activities," said Greater Victoria area parent, Haley Ingram. "It really is the best layout and step-by-step registration that I've used."

Serving a population of close-to 400,000, Victoria has implemented Upanup's technology to give the public easy access to everything from recreational opportunities, to paying taxes to gardening tips.

"When it comes to Recreation, it's all about reducing barriers," said Ryan Lance, Supervisor of Recreation Services. "We are thrilled to have a website that makes finding recreational activities for kids and adults easy and efficient. Upanup really understood our business and designed a tool that met our needs."

Victoria's website is a key resource for residents, providing information on programs, facilities, and events. Having the ability to quickly update program information keeps everything running smoothly. Upanup's recreation search tool optimizes the process for parents, so sign-ups are easy. Upanup's solution is solving major pain points for parents and City organizers.

Upanup has helped Victoria.ca with improvements in the following areas:

Modern design

Easy navigation

Refreshed content

Improved functionality

Here is a list of case studies from municipalities and utilities that Upanup has collaborated with.

For more information, please visit Upanup.com and Victoria.ca.

About Upanup

Founded in 2012 by Peter Knapp and Richard Hammond, Upanup employs thirty dedicated designers, developers, marketing professionals and strategists in offices across Waterloo, Ontario; Calgary, Alberta; and Victoria, British Columbia. With clients in Canada and the United States, Upanup offers expertise in digital website solutions that prioritize user experience, accessibility and community engagement.

Media Contact

Scott Ledingham, PRmediaNow Communications, 613.806.7135, [email protected], https://www.upanup.com/

SOURCE Upanup