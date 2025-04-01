Savor the Unexpected: Newfoundland and Labrador's Must-Try Culinary Experiences

From foraging to festivals, explore the flavors that make this Atlantic Canadian province a hidden gem for foodies

ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich heritage, Newfoundland and Labrador's food culture is thriving, offering mouth-watering culinary experiences that extend beyond the dinner table. From foraging adventures to farm stays and destination dining, the province is gaining a reputation for immersive meals—whether enjoyed at a new restaurant or over an open campfire on the beach. While cod remains a staple, it's now part of a broader culinary story that highlights fresh, local ingredients and the bold flavors of the wild Atlantic. Here are five flavorful experiences for travelers to discover this summer in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Roots, Rants, and Roars

Every September - this year from September 19-20 - the coastal town of Elliston hosts the Roots, Rants, and Roars food festival, showcasing top chefs, local ingredients, coastal scenery, and Newfoundland's culinary traditions. This year, the event features four experiences: The Hike, The Feast, Cod Wars, and the all-new The Forage.

New in 2025, The Forage offers an opportunity to explore Newfoundland's wild with foraging expert Shawn Dawson and Chef Nick Van Mele . This hands-on experience is perfect for food and nature lovers, offering a chance to connect with the land through sustainable wild harvesting.

The Hike leads guests along Elliston's breathtaking coastline, where world-class chefs showcase the island's local ingredients in expertly crafted dishes. As attendees make their way through rolling grassy knolls, historic root cellars, and old potato gardens, they can savor each bite while sipping fine wines and craft beers. Live musicians weave the island's musical traditions into the journey, blending their melodies with the rhythmic crash of the waves.

The Feast is an eight-course, family-style meal from Newfoundland and Labrador's top chefs. This picnic table dining experience highlights the region's bounty, with each dish showcasing fresh, local ingredients. After the meal, guests are invited to the outdoor dance floor to enjoy live local music.

Cod Wars brings a competitive edge to the festival as six chefs go head-to-head, each creating their own cod dish for attendees to sample. At the end of the night, all guests cast their vote to crown the Cod King or Queen.

The Irish Loop

Historically known for its rugged landscapes and coastal views, the Irish Loop has emerged as a must-visit foodie destination within Newfoundland and Labrador. This region is home to a variety of acclaimed restaurants offering new dining options for discerning travelers keen to experience traditional Newfoundland dishes with a twist. Fork Restaurant, a cozy and welcoming dining destination, offers a quaint setting where guests can enjoy hyper-local dishes inspired by the property's free-ranging hens and kitchen garden. La Roca at the Bread & Cheese Inn is reopening in April 2025 to serve contemporary dishes that showcase Newfoundland's best seasonal bounty. Forager at Cliffs Edge Retreat lives up to its name, creating nature-inspired dishes from foraged ingredients, while Arbour, an upscale resto-lounge, brings an elevated and modern approach to classic flavors.

Cultural Residency

Cultural food ambassador, educator and storyteller, Lori McCarthy is dedicated to keeping Newfoundland and Labrador's food traditions alive, inviting travelers to experience them firsthand through her Food Culture Place Residency. This program offers a dive into the province's culinary heritage, with three-day or six-day excursions that teach foraging, traditional cooking, and food preservation. Guests can gather ingredients straight from the land and sea, bake bread the old-fashioned way, cook over an open beach fire, and speak with local chefs, hunters, and fishermen. McCarthy is passionate about spreading traditions and has a strong focus on sustainability and cultural preservation.

Bee Keeping and Honey Tasting

Pollen Nation Farms offers an immersive experience in sustainable beekeeping and Indigenous food traditions. The farm is home to one of the world's purest honey sources, thanks to the island's varroa-mite-free bee population. Visitors can see this firsthand through guided hive tours and fireside cooking demonstrations as part of the Culinary & Bee Experience, where honey takes center stage in seasonal and locally inspired menus. At the on-site Café & Beestro, dishes highlight the farm's flavors with honey-infused creations.

Beyond the farm, Pollen Nation's founders also host the NL Honeybee Festival every August—a celebration of the bees, food, and local culture. The festival brings the community together with an open-air market, honey-infused tastings, foraging walks, wine pairings, and a fireside open mic night.

Farm Stays

Upper Humber Settlement FarmStay invites travelers to slow down and connect with the land, food, and culture of Newfoundland's west coast. The small, sustainable farm offers a glimpse into daily life in rural Newfoundland, where guests can start their day with farm-fresh eggs, locally sourced meats, and homemade preserves, then take part in hands-on culinary experiences that highlight the region's ingredients. Located in Cormack, in the Humber Valley, the farm is rooted in both agriculture and history. Hands-on cooking classes celebrate ingredients grown on-site and sourced from nearby producers, allowing visitors a chance to prepare and share meals. Owned by an Indigenous Newfoundlander, the farm offers visitors a chance to experience Mi'kmaq culture and traditions, from gathering around an open fire to bake bannock to listening to storytelling sessions. It's a place where food, culture, and community come together, offering an understanding of what it means to live like a local.

