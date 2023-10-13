Savoy Foundation Presents the 18th Annual Savoy History Series with Author and Shroud Expert Guy R. Powell Exploring the Mystery of the Holy Shroud of Turin.

The Shroud of Turin - The Most Studied Relic in History - Miraculous Image, True Icon or Sacred Artifact? Tweet this

H.R.H. Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia states: "It is with great excitement that I look forward to this presentation on the Holy Shroud of Turin, the most important relic in Christianity that was my family's property from 1453 to 1983. I will never forget when my grandfather (King Umberto II of Italy) left it to Pope John Paul II in his will and my family and I went to Rome to bequeath it to him. Praying together with the Pope was a moment of intense mysticism."

Joseph Sciame, Savoy Foundation Co-President and Delegate of the American Delegation of Savoy Orders, commented: "On this very special occasion, the American Foundation of Savoy Orders will be offered very unique insights about the most important relic in history that was preserved for hundreds of years by the Savoy dynasty. For this we are most grateful. "

In keeping with the noble traditions of honor and service that distinguish the centuries-old Dynastic Orders of the Royal House of Savoy and the significant role that the Savoy dynasty played in European history, particularly its role in the unification of the nation of Italy, the American Foundation of Savoy Orders supports cultural activities and educational programs. The Savoy Foundation sponsors the Savoy History Series, an annual lecture given by distinguished scholars and masters in their respective fields and sometimes by members of the Italian Royal Family on a topic related to the House of Savoy, and the history of Italy, Italian literature, history, art, music, science and impact on other countries. Marco Grassi is Chairman Emeritus of the Savoy History Series.

For more information and to order tickets online use this link: https://www.savoyfoundation-usa.org/2023-savoy-history-series-invitation.html

ABOUT THE AMERICAN FOUNDATION AND THE AMERICAN DELEGATION OF SAVOY ORDERS

Headquartered in New York City, the American Delegation of Savoy Orders, which includes all 50 of the United States of America, is among the 35 delegations of the Savoy Orders located throughout Europe, the Americas and Japan. The Dynastic Orders of the Royal House of Savoy are among the oldest orders of chivalry in the world. Their origins and principles, traditions and humanitarian goals date back a thousand years, like those of the Royal House of Savoy, which has the hereditary right to confer them.

H. R. H. Prince Victor Emmanuel of Savoy, son of His Late Majesty Umberto II, King of Italy, is head of the House of Savoy and Grand Master of the Savoy Orders. His son H. R. H. Prince Emmanuel Philibert of Savoy is head of the Council of the Savoy Dynastic Orders. Cav. di Gr. Cr. Dott. Johannes Niederhauser is the Grand Chancellor of the Savoy Orders. Cav. di Gr. Cr. Dott. Sergio Pellecchi serves as the coordinator for the Savoy Delegations in the Americas.

The American Foundation of Savoy Orders, Incorporated a tax-exempt 501 (c) (3) charitable organization, has supported local, national, and international charities focusing on medical, educational, and humanitarian fields, including philanthropy for U.S. veterans, hospitals and relief agencies for children, the poor, sick and elderly. The Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization in Roster Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. In 2019, the Savoy Foundation launched a new charitable initiative - Chivalry for Children's Causes - a multi-year program assisting institutions and charitable organizations that provide aid to children and families in need.

The Savoy Foundation sponsors the Savoy History Series, an annual presentation given by distinguished scholars and masters in their respective fields and sometimes by members of the Italian Royal Family on a topic related to the House of Savoy, and the history of Italy, Italian literature, history, art, music, science and impact on other countries. A wide array of extraordinary lectures and dynamic conversations featuring topics in Italian history and highlights from current exhibitions, film discussion and musical performances related to Italy and the Savoy dynasty provide interesting insights from a unique perspective. Savoy History Series is a program of the Savoy Foundation.

Media Contact

Larissa Van Duser, The American Foundation of Savoy Orders, Incorporated, 212-972-0495, [email protected], www.savoia.org

Facebook

SOURCE The American Foundation of Savoy Orders, Incorporated