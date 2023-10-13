Savoy Foundation Presents the 18th Annual Savoy History Series with Author and Shroud Expert Guy R. Powell Exploring the Mystery of the Holy Shroud of Turin.

The Savoy Foundation's 18th Annual Savoy History Series on October 30, 2023 will feature a captivating presentation by author, historian and shroud expert Guy R. Powell, exploring the mystery of the Shroud of Turin. The Shroud with its miraculous front and back image of a crucified man, is believed by many to be the authentic burial cloth of Jesus Christ. A full size replica will be displayed. Mr. Powell will masterfully weave a myriad of true historical and scientific facts about the Shroud of Turin into a fascinating presentation about this most revered treasured relic and how Christians and the Royal House of Savoy worked to keep it safe over the last two millennia.
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the evening of October 30, 2023, The American Foundation of Savoy Orders (Savoy Foundation) will host its 18th Annual Savoy History Series Presentation, Reception and Dinner. The event will be held at The University Club in New York City and will benefit the educational programs of the Foundation. During his presentation about the Shroud of Turin, Jesus's burial cloth, author, historian and shroud expert Guy R. Powell will masterfully weave a myriad of true historical and scientific facts into a fascinating presentation about this treasured relic and how Christians and the Royal House of Savoy worked to keep it safe over the last two millennia. H.R.H. Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia, whose grandfather was His Late Majesty Umberto II, the last king of Italy who bequeathed the Shroud to Pope John Paul II and the Holy See in 1983, will provide introductory remarks about his personal involvement with the events leading to it being given in custody to the Vatican.
The presentation by Guy R. Powell is based on his recently published book – The Only Witness: A History of the Shroud of Turin - which will appeal to the history enthusiast, a fan of ancient mysteries, or a seeker of spiritual growth. His intriguing account of the shroud's miraculous survival from harm and destruction as it journeyed through history – from Jerusalem, through the Roman Empire, through Byzantium, through Europe, spanning three continents and two millennia, surviving war, famine, plagues, floods, earthquakes to its final resting place in Turin, Italy, where it has been housed since 1578, will captivate the listener. The audience will discover the mystery of the Shroud and determine if indeed it is the only witness of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
H.R.H. Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia states: "It is with great excitement that I look forward to this presentation on the Holy Shroud of Turin, the most important relic in Christianity that was my family's property from 1453 to 1983. I will never forget when my grandfather (King Umberto II of Italy) left it to Pope John Paul II in his will and my family and I went to Rome to bequeath it to him. Praying together with the Pope was a moment of intense mysticism."
Joseph Sciame, Savoy Foundation Co-President and Delegate of the American Delegation of Savoy Orders, commented: "On this very special occasion, the American Foundation of Savoy Orders will be offered very unique insights about the most important relic in history that was preserved for hundreds of years by the Savoy dynasty. For this we are most grateful. "
In keeping with the noble traditions of honor and service that distinguish the centuries-old Dynastic Orders of the Royal House of Savoy and the significant role that the Savoy dynasty played in European history, particularly its role in the unification of the nation of Italy, the American Foundation of Savoy Orders supports cultural activities and educational programs. The Savoy Foundation sponsors the Savoy History Series, an annual lecture given by distinguished scholars and masters in their respective fields and sometimes by members of the Italian Royal Family on a topic related to the House of Savoy, and the history of Italy, Italian literature, history, art, music, science and impact on other countries. Marco Grassi is Chairman Emeritus of the Savoy History Series.
For more information and to order tickets online use this link: https://www.savoyfoundation-usa.org/2023-savoy-history-series-invitation.html
ABOUT THE AMERICAN FOUNDATION AND THE AMERICAN DELEGATION OF SAVOY ORDERS
Headquartered in New York City, the American Delegation of Savoy Orders, which includes all 50 of the United States of America, is among the 35 delegations of the Savoy Orders located throughout Europe, the Americas and Japan. The Dynastic Orders of the Royal House of Savoy are among the oldest orders of chivalry in the world. Their origins and principles, traditions and humanitarian goals date back a thousand years, like those of the Royal House of Savoy, which has the hereditary right to confer them.
H. R. H. Prince Victor Emmanuel of Savoy, son of His Late Majesty Umberto II, King of Italy, is head of the House of Savoy and Grand Master of the Savoy Orders. His son H. R. H. Prince Emmanuel Philibert of Savoy is head of the Council of the Savoy Dynastic Orders. Cav. di Gr. Cr. Dott. Johannes Niederhauser is the Grand Chancellor of the Savoy Orders. Cav. di Gr. Cr. Dott. Sergio Pellecchi serves as the coordinator for the Savoy Delegations in the Americas.
The American Foundation of Savoy Orders, Incorporated a tax-exempt 501 (c) (3) charitable organization, has supported local, national, and international charities focusing on medical, educational, and humanitarian fields, including philanthropy for U.S. veterans, hospitals and relief agencies for children, the poor, sick and elderly. The Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization in Roster Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. In 2019, the Savoy Foundation launched a new charitable initiative - Chivalry for Children's Causes - a multi-year program assisting institutions and charitable organizations that provide aid to children and families in need.
The Savoy Foundation sponsors the Savoy History Series, an annual presentation given by distinguished scholars and masters in their respective fields and sometimes by members of the Italian Royal Family on a topic related to the House of Savoy, and the history of Italy, Italian literature, history, art, music, science and impact on other countries. A wide array of extraordinary lectures and dynamic conversations featuring topics in Italian history and highlights from current exhibitions, film discussion and musical performances related to Italy and the Savoy dynasty provide interesting insights from a unique perspective. Savoy History Series is a program of the Savoy Foundation.
