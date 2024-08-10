Savoy Foundation's 27th Annual Charity Gala - Royal Savoy Ball - to Benefit Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education

Chivalry For Children's Causes Post this

In a statement concerning the 2024 Ballo di Savoia to be held on the weekend of December 6-8, H.R.H. Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia, 2024 Ball Chairman and Savoy Foundation board member commented: "The Royal Savoy Ball is an evening full of inspiration, celebration, and philanthropy in support of the Savoy Foundation's mission - Chivalry For Children's Causes- and a welcome event for new knights and dames entering the Savoy Orders through the American Delegation of Savoy Orders. Our mission is to promote the well-being of children, to provide hospitaller aid and to advance the millennial history of the Savoy Orders through support of scholarships and educational initiatives such as the Savoy History Series. Casita Maria's program of creative youth development is a perfect fit for the mission and goals of the Savoy Foundation."

The Royal Savoy Ball is organized by the American Foundation of Savoy Orders, which is supported by 200 knights and dames in the United States who are members of the American Delegation of Savoy Orders. The American Delegation is part of the historic dynastic and chivalric Orders of the thousand-year Royal House of Savoy, which united Italy as a kingdom between 1860 and 1871.

Prior to Saturday's evening Gala, a reception on Friday evening, December 6 at the Lotos Club will be held for guests attending the Royal Savoy Ball.

ABOUT THE ROYAL HOUSE OF SAVOY

The Dynastic Orders of the Royal House of Savoy are among the oldest orders of Knighthood and Merit in the world. The Savoy Orders are headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland and have 35 Delegations worldwide that support the Orders' ongoing charitable works. Their origins and their principles, traditions and humanitarian goals date back a thousand years. H.R.H Prince Emmanuel Philibert of Savoy, Duke of Savoy, Prince of Piedmont and of Venice is Head of the House of Savoy and Grand Master of the Savoy Orders.

In 1946, when the Kingdom of Italy came to an end, the House of Savoy was the Europe's oldest reigning dynasty. The heads of the House of Savoy had ruled, first as counts, then as dukes and finally as kings, for almost a thousand years. Descended in the direct male line from a tenth-century vassal of the Holy Roman Emperor, the Savoys ruled Savoy, where they established their capital at Chambery. Their dominion was eventually extended to include Piedmont, Aosta and other territories in what are now Italy, France and Switzerland. By the eighteenth century, the Savoys were kings of Sardinia, and it was under the aegis of the House of Savoy that the Italian states were united by 1871 as the Kingdom of Italy.

The Royal Family's heritage can be seen in castles and palaces, and in the beauty of the northwestern Italian city of Turin, the Savoys' magnificent capital in the heart of Piedmont in the 16th into the 19th centuries. The dynastic chivalric traditions of the Royal House of Savoy continue. The Order of the Annunciation and the Order of Saints Maurice and Lazarus, two of the world's oldest knightly institutions, are still alive today, epitomizing the dynasty's medieval spirit while supporting very modern charitable works in Italy, Switzerland, France, Japan, the Americas and elsewhere. Chivalry lives. Today, the House of Savoy remains one of the oldest royal dynasties.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN FOUNDATION AND DELEGATION OF SAVOY ORDERS

Headquartered in New York City, the American Delegation of Savoy Orders, which includes the United States of America, is among the 35 delegations of the Savoy Orders located throughout Europe, the Americas and Japan.

The American Foundation of Savoy Orders, Incorporated, http://www.savoia.org a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization, supports local, national, and international charities focusing on medical, educational, and humanitarian fields, including philanthropy for U.S. veterans, hospitals and relief agencies for children, the poor, sick and elderly. In 2005, the Foundation became a Non-Governmental Organization in Roster Consultative Statues with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. In 2019, the Savoy Foundation launched a new charitable initiative - Chivalry for Children's Causes™ - a multi-year program assisting institutions and charitable organizations that provide aid to children and families in need, building stable, healthy families, whether enrichment spaces or basic meals for improved health and stable living conditions in poor economic environments. The program is made possible thanks to generous support from the members and friends of the American Delegation of Savoy Orders.

