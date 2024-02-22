SAVOYE and Open Sky Group PTY LTD Announce a Strategic Partnership to Develop the ODATiO Solution for the Australian Market

Through this collaboration, we aim to optimize supply chain processes and foster innovation, marking a significant step forward in redefining the logistics technology landscape in Australia- Ian Drummond, Chief Executive Officer, Open Sky Group PTY LTD Post this

ODATiO is the result of over 30 years' expertise in designing and improving software dedicated to supply chain execution. This intelligent solution integrates warehouse management systems (WMS) and transport management systems (TMS) within a single application. Designed with modularity, scalability and innovation in mind, ODATiO aims to increase business flexibility and efficiency.

Ian Drummond (Chief Executive Officer, Open Sky Group PTY LTD): "We are excited to announce a strategic partnership with SAVOYE, reflecting our commitment to revolutionize logistics practices. Through this collaboration, we aim to optimize supply chain processes and foster innovation, marking a significant step forward in redefining the logistics technology landscape in Australia".

Hervé Aubert (Director for Strategic Partnerships and Knowledge Management, SAVOYE): "We are delighted to be developing a partnership with such a key player as OSG. Their dedication to the customer experience and results-oriented culture make them the ideal partner for developing our modular and efficient ODATiO solution".

Both companies have aligned on their values and company culture. Additionally, both desire to support their customers both upstream, with personalised advice, and well after a project has been launched, in a quest for continuous improvement and efficiency to maximise customers' return on investment.

About SAVOYE :

SAVOYE is a global player in the design, manufacture and integration of automated machines and systems for intralogistics and supply chain software solutions, offering a complete range of solutions to meet the needs of logistics organisations, from the simplest to the most complex, serving SMEs and major accounts. Based in France with worldwide representation and coverage, SAVOYE has already equipped more than 700 warehouses in 40 countries around the world controlled by its WMS.

About Open Sky Group :

Open Sky Group stands as a global leader in supply chain technology, boasting a carefully curated portfolio with best-of-breed partners and cutting-edge SaaS platforms. Their diverse operational expertise in multiple supply chain solutions empowers customers operations with proven and unparalleled service. Through their extensive supply chain proficiency and customer-centric focus, Open Sky Group operates as an extension of customers existing operations.

Media Contact

Megan Hoover, Open Sky Group, 810-428-9443, [email protected], www.openskygroup.com

SOURCE Open Sky Group