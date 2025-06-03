SAVVI Financial Unmasks a Silent Crisis in the Workplace: A Lack of Benefits Guidance Is Putting Household Finances at Risk

New research exposes how a broken benefits experience is impacting financial stability—and how employers can fix it

WALTHAM, Mass., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an era where financial stability is top of mind for millions of American workers, new data from SAVVI Financial, a leading provider of data-driven financial guidance solutions, reveals a troubling disconnect: U.S. employees are being asked to make high-stakes decisions about their household finances—such as choosing health plans and setting retirement contributions—without the clarity, support, or tools they need to choose wisely. These decisions have a direct impact on long-term financial outcomes, yet many workers are left guessing their way through the process.

SAVVI's new report, Blindfolded Benefits, surveyed more than 600 full-time workers with access to employer-sponsored benefits. The results are sobering:

37% of employees avoid thinking about benefits and retirement entirely—not because they don't care, but because they feel too overwhelmed to engage.

39% haven't calculated how much they need in order to retire comfortably, which means they haven't begun making choices to solidify a successful future.

Among employees who say they spend too much on health insurance each month, 42% are delaying major life milestones. This includes putting off buying a home (36%), starting a family (15%), and getting married (9%).

"This isn't just a knowledge gap—it's a crisis of confidence," said Brian Harrison, President of SAVVI Financial. "We're asking people to make complex financial decisions that directly impact their health, families, and futures, and then giving them a broken process and zero guidance. It's no wonder employees are tuning out or making costly mistakes. Our goal with this research and beyond is to show employers how they can better support their employees—and how to start."

The Case for Better Employer Support

The solution isn't more information—it's better guidance. Employees are asking for it in earnest:

79% say they would be more engaged in the benefits selection process if they had year-round access to financial guidance.

68% want recommendations personalized to their financial situation.

84% say they would review their benefits more carefully if the process was simplified.

This is where financial guidance platforms like SAVVI step in—not only simplifying decision-making, but helping employees feel confident in their choices with tailored, transparent, and tax-smart advice.

Why It Matters Now

Rising healthcare costs and economic uncertainty are making financial resilience harder to maintain. Yet workers are often left to their own devices when making critical benefits decisions that directly impact their financial outcomes—just once a year, without knowing what terms like "deductible," "coinsurance," or "employer match" even mean.

"For too long, employers have treated benefits like a seasonal task," added Harrison. "But the financial implications of these decisions don't stop after open enrollment. People want to understand how their choices affect their paycheck, their savings, and their future—and they want that support year-round. We built SAVVI to give them just that."

Methodology

The 2025 Blindfolded Benefits survey was conducted between March 31 and April 8, 2025. SAVVI surveyed a total of 610 respondents in the United States who work full-time and have access to employer-sponsored benefits. The study was conducted at 95% confidence with a +/- 4% margin of error.

