Savvie App Launches in Canada: A New Tool for Families Facing Rising Grocery Prices

"We're thrilled to introduce Savvie to Canadian families during such challenging economic times," said Roman Cintula, CEO of Savvie. "Our mission is to help families shop smarter and save money, reducing the financial pressure they face." Post this

https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/canadians-feel-the-pinch-at-grocery-store-as-food-inflation-ticks-higher-for-first-time-in-nearly-a-year-1.6940172

This innovative app allows users to compare food prices across multiple grocery stores. They can also receive personalized discounts and deal recommendations powered by machine learning. Just imagine not having to struggle to create a grocery list that doesn't blow your already tight budget!

With grocery prices showing no signs of coming down in the near future, Canadians are feeling the pinch every time they go through the checkout line. Shoppers are constantly searching for ways to stretch their budgets just a little further. Savvie's user-friendly platform, along with its extensive database, is helping consumers take back control of their grocery costs and make more informed shopping choices.

Even though the grocery app market is crowded with options Savvie sets itself apart. You can take advantage of an impressive suite of features all focused on helping you find savings with ease:

Price Comparison: Users can easily compare grocery prices from different retailers helping consumers find the best deals without opening multiple apps or visiting physical stores.

Personalized Deals: Using machine learning, Savvie can customize deal recommendations based on each user's shopping habits. This way, consumers can take advantage of deals on items they plan on purchasing.

Intuitive Grocery List Maker: A user-friendly list-making feature simplifies shopping making it easier for consumers to stay on budget while also helping to keep grocery lists neat and organized.

Comprehensive Data: Savvie provides users with information on everything from weekly deals and daily prices to whether or not the item is actually in stock at the grocery store. This time-saving feature eliminates the need to manually enter information. The app takes care of this time-consuming step.

Savvie is free to download and the app is compatible with Android and iOS devices. Desktop users can also take advantage of Savvie's features by using the web app. Canadians can start saving on their grocery bill today and simplify their grocery shopping experience.

With its mobile launch underway in Canada Savvie is working to give households the necessary tools to improve grocery budgeting during these challenging economic times.

Stay tuned to be the first to learn about upcoming features and updates!

For more information visit https://buysavvie.com

About Savvie International Corp.

Savvie International Corp., headquartered in Calgary, Canada, is emerging as a leader in the grocery savings app industry. Following the successful beta launch of its web app in Q4 2023, the mobile app is now available to Canadian consumers, with plans for expansion into the U.S. market in Q1 2025.

Media Contact

Roman Cintula, Savvie International Corp., 1 4039125737, [email protected], https://buysavvie.com

SOURCE Savvie International Corp.