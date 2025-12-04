Savvy + Co. Real Estate Named Charlotte's Best Real Estate Company in 2025 Awards

"We're honored to be recognized again by readers across Charlotte. It means so much that buyers, sellers, and past clients took the time to vote Savvy and our agents as the best at what we do." — Shonn Ross, Co-Owner, Savvy + Co. Real Estate Post this

"We're honored to be recognized again by readers across Charlotte," said Shonn Ross, Co-Owner of Savvy + Co. Real Estate. "It means so much that the public, current buyers and sellers and past clients took the time to vote Savvy and our agents as the best at what we do."

Savvy + Co. Agents Recognized by the Charlotte Observer's Best Awards

Kim Parati – Best Real Estate Broker (Gold)

Kim Parati earned the Gold award for Best Real Estate Broker - she has been recognized for her expertise in the past, including the Silver award in 2024. Her client-focused approach, deep local market knowledge, and consistent results make her one of the most respected agents in Charlotte.

Sarah Martin – Best Real Estate Broker (Silver)

With more than 19 years of experience and over 400 career sales, Sarah Martin remains a top-performing Charlotte real estate agent. Her expertise across Charlotte's most desirable neighborhoods earned her the Silver award.

Jeff King – Best Real Estate Agent (Silver)

Jeff King, a trusted Realtor with over 20 years of experience, received the Silver award for the third year in a row. Known for his unmatched knowledge of in-town and historic neighborhoods – especially Plaza Midwood – Jeff continues to be a top choice for buyers and sellers.

The Maxwell House Group – Best Real Estate Team (Silver)

Led by Debe Maxwell, The Maxwell House Group brings more than 40 years of combined experience and consistently ranks in the top 1% of Charlotte real estate teams. Their client-first service earned them the Silver award for Best Real Estate Team for the second time.

A Leading Boutique Charlotte Real Estate Company

Savvy + Co. Real Estate is a boutique, full-service brokerage specializing in helping clients make home buying and selling dreams come true. With extensive knowledge of local communities in and around Charlotte and a commitment to personalized service, the firm continues to set the standard for best real estate companies in Charlotte.

