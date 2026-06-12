Savvy + Co. Real Estate Presents Bartlett Manor: A Rare Opportunity to Create a Custom Luxury Estate in Mint Hill

Bartlett Manor offers a rare opportunity to create a fully customized luxury estate on five private acres in Mint Hill, combining timeless architecture, personalized design, and the potential for an exceptional equestrian lifestyle just minutes from Charlotte.

MINT HILL, N.C., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Envisioned as a private retreat on five acres with more than 7,000 square feet of heated living space, Bartlett Manor brings together grand-scale entertaining and comfortable everyday living. Starting at $3,995,000, the main residence offers buyers the flexibility to personalize the home with optional features and custom site improvements. The expansive five-acre setting also presents the perfect potential for an equestrian property.

Additionally, Bartlett Manor offers the buyer a unique opportunity to take part in a guided design and construction experience alongside an accomplished team of professionals, allowing the estate to be shaped around their lifestyle, preferences, and long-term vision.

"The opportunity is not simply to build a residence, but to create a cohesive estate guided by experienced professionals across every discipline—from architectural design and construction to interior detailing. The result is a home that reflects both intention and longevity," said Rich Bridwell, founder of Bridwell Homes, a luxury custom builder known for combining timeless aesthetics, functional design, and exceptional craftsmanship.

The architectural design is led by veteran residential designer Mike Novick of MND Group, whose more than 40 years of experience is reflected in the home's thoughtful proportions, livability, and enduring style. The proposed residence features refined architectural elements including stone, brick, dramatic rooflines, steel-inspired windows, expansive outdoor living spaces, and luxury finishes.

Buyers will also work directly with Lori Trubinsky and the team at Gracious Home Interiors through a dedicated design consultation package, allowing for personalization of select interior finishes.

"Bartlett Manor gives the buyer the ability to truly customize their home to fit their family's lifestyle," said Shonn Ross of Savvy + Co. Real Estate. "From flexible living spaces to curated design selections, the process allows the homeowner to personalize key elements while still benefiting from a cohesive, expertly designed architectural vision. It's an opportunity to create something that feels both highly functional and deeply personal."

With privacy, flexibility, and convenience and easy access to Downtown Mint Hill, Matthews, SouthPark, Uptown Charlotte, and I-485, Bartlett Manor represents a rare convergence of land, luxury, customization, and lifestyle—offering buyers the opportunity to create a legacy estate that will be enjoyed for generations to come.

For more information about Bartlett Manor, visit http://www.thebartlettmanor.com or contact:

Shonn Ross

Savvy + Co. Real Estate

704-506-6767

[email protected]

About Bridwell Homes

Bridwell Homes is a luxury custom home builder dedicated to combining timeless aesthetics, functional design, exceptional craftsmanship, and a deeply personalized client experience. Led by Rich Bridwell, the company is known for creating thoughtfully designed homes that balance beauty, livability, and enduring quality.

Disclaimer: Illustrations, floor plans, renderings, specifications, and site plans are conceptual and for illustrative purposes only. Dimensions, square footages, features, specifications, pricing, and optional upgrades are approximate and subject to change without notice. Buyer to verify all information. Any carriage house/accessory dwelling unit (ADU), pool, sports court, gate, and related site improvements shown are conceptual only and are not included in the base offering unless specifically contracted for by purchaser. Carriage house/ADU designs, layouts, and square footages have not been finalized.

Media Contact

Julie Tambussi, Savvy + Co. Real Estate, 1 7043308326, [email protected], www.SavvyandCompany.com

SOURCE Savvy + Co. Real Estate