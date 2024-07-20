Savvy + Co. Real Estate Proudly Presents New Old's Latest Projects: Setting New Standards for Luxury in Fort Mill

New Old, a premier custom design/build firm founded by Mary and Troy Ludemann, continues to elevate luxury homebuilding in the Greater Charlotte Area with their latest projects: Briar Farm, Lost Rabbit, and Wilson Farm.

FORT MILL, S.C. , July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the heart of Fort Mill, founders Mary and Troy Ludemann have woven their passion for community and dedication to excellence into New Old, an award-winning, high-end custom design/build firm. Known for their uncompromising standards in craftsmanship and innovative design, New Old continues to set the standard in luxury homebuilding, enriching the allure of Fort Mill with every new project.

Briar Farm: Where Tradition Meets Contemporary Sophistication

Tucked away in an idyllic enclave near Fort Mill's bustling Baxter Village, Briar Farm stands as a testament to New Old's dedication to blending historic charm with modern luxury. These homes are exquisite examples of meticulous craftsmanship and thoughtful design, featuring two distinct offerings. The Iris at Briar Farm (2270 New Gray Rock Road), priced at $3,829,000, spans an acre+ lot and boasts a Tennessee stone fireplace, custom stained white oak floors, and luxurious outdoor amenities including a pool pavilion and sports court. This residence epitomizes grandeur and sophistication, offering a lifestyle of unparalleled elegance. The Cottage at Briar Farm (2268 New Gray Rock Road), priced at $1,274,000, offers a unique opportunity to own a smaller-scale home that lives large. The Cottage enchants with its English-inspired interior, featuring cypress siding and a galvanized metal roof. Inside, a hand-laid stone fireplace and a chef's kitchen with honed marble countertops beckon homeowners to embrace elegant living.

Lost Rabbit: Build Your Dream Home in a Tranquil Oasis

Lost Rabbit, presented by New Old Land Co., offers a sanctuary of serenity on expansive 6+ acre lots. With only two lots remaining - Lot 5 at 6.099 acres for $739,900 and Lot 6 at 7.817 acres for $899,900 - this gated community invites residents to create personalized retreats in an idyllic setting. Embodying New Old's commitment to conservation and luxury, you'll have the space to craft your own private haven - from verdant gardens and outdoor living spaces to artisan workshops and stables. The possibilities are endless, and located just minutes from city conveniences.

Wilson Farm: An Exclusive Community of Luxury Country Estates

Wilson Farm is the newest community of luxury country estates coming to Fort Mill by New Old. The neighborhood features charming details such as cobblestone entryways, lush landscapes, reclaimed granite pillars and gated drives. The exquisitely appointed Custom Market Homes in Wilson Farm, like The Potter House at 961 JW Wilson Road priced at $3,600,000, exemplify Southern living with modern amenities. This exquisitely crafted residence includes a Chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, voluminous ceilings, and expansive outdoor living areas perfect for entertaining. With only a limited number of bespoke homes available, Wilson Farm presents a rare opportunity for those seeking a peaceful retreat while remaining connected to Fort Mill's amenities.

About New Old

Founded by Mary and Troy Ludemann, New Old has garnered acclaim for its exceptional contributions to luxury homebuilding. Recognized as Charlotte, North Carolina's Home Builders Association's Developer of the Year 2019 and Custom Home Builder of the Year 2016, New Old has also been honored with multiple Best of Houzz awards, graced the cover of Better Homes & Gardens Magazine, and featured prominently in national publications like Southern Living and Cottages & Bungalows Magazine. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, New Old continues to redefine luxury living in the Greater Charlotte Area, celebrated for their timeless designs and impeccable craftsmanship.

