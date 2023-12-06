Savvy + Co. Real Estate Shines Again, Winning Gold for Best Real Estate Company in Charlotte - Second Year in a Row!

Savvy + Co. Real Estate shines again, winning the title of "Best Real Estate Company" for the second consecutive year in the Charlotte Best Awards by The Charlotte Observer. Post this

Adding to this outstanding achievement, several of the company's remarkable agents have received well-deserved recognition, further solidifying Savvy + Co. Real Estate's position as the top choice in the Charlotte real estate market:

Sarah Martin - Best Real Estate Broker (Gold): With over 17 years of experience and an impressive record of 365+ sales, Sarah Martin is a leading figure in Charlotte's real estate landscape. Her exceptional skills and in-depth knowledge of Charlotte's diverse neighborhoods have earned her this prestigious Gold award.

Leigh Flowers - Best Real Estate Broker (Silver): Leigh Flowers' unwavering commitment to providing personalized service has consistently propelled her to the forefront of the industry, making this her second consecutive year winning the Silver award.

Jeff King - Best Real Estate Agent (Silver): Jeff King , with over two decades of experience and an intimate understanding of the in-town market, shines in Charlotte's historic neighborhoods, particularly Plaza Midwood where he boasts an impressive sales record, surpassing that of any other agent. This is his second consecutive year winning the Silver award.

The Maxwell House Group - Best Real Estate Team (Silver): With over 40 years of combined experience, The Maxwell House Group, expertly led by Debe Maxwell , stands out for their unwavering commitment to excellence and exceptional service, consistently securing a spot in the top 1% of real estate teams in the Charlotte area.

As a full-service boutique brokerage, Savvy + Co. Real Estate stands out in the real estate scene. The company's deep-rooted knowledge of Charlotte and its unique communities is a testament to its commitment to making client happiness their top priority. The recognition by The Charlotte Observer reaffirms their ongoing pursuit of excellence.

Savvy + Co. Real Estate's exceptional team continues to lead in the dynamic Charlotte real estate market. Their commitment to crafting distinctive and rewarding real estate experiences for every individual they serve sets them apart. Whether you are in search of a new home, relocating to the Greater Charlotte area, or considering selling, their team of experienced professionals has a proven track record to meet all your real estate needs.

To learn more about their recent victory or to explore the range of services Savvy + Co. Real Estate offers, please visit www.SavvyandCompany.com.

Media Contact

Julie Tambussi, Savvy + Co. Real Estate, 1 7043308326, [email protected], https://www.savvyandcompany.com/

SOURCE Savvy + Co. Real Estate