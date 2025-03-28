Savvy + Co. Real Estate Welcomes Amanda Clark and Sheila Moye to The Maxwell House Group

Both professionals bring a wealth of knowledge, client advocacy, and passion for real estate to their new roles as team members of The Maxwell House Group, led by longtime industry expert Debe Maxwell.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Savvy + Co. Real Estate is proud to welcome two experienced agents, Amanda Clark and Sheila Moye, to the firm. Both professionals bring a wealth of knowledge, client advocacy, and passion for real estate to their new roles as team members of The Maxwell House Group, led by longtime industry expert Debe Maxwell.

With nearly 30 years of experience and hundreds of successful transactions, Amanda Clark is widely respected in the real estate community for her market expertise, attention to detail, and unwavering commitment to her clients. Sheila Moye brings six years of experience and is known for her personalized, honest, and proactive approach to helping clients achieve their real estate goals.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Amanda and Sheila to Savvy + Co. Real Estate and to our group," said Debe Maxwell, team leader of The Maxwell House Group. "They are both dedicated, compassionate professionals who understand what it means to truly advocate for their clients. Their values and work ethic align beautifully with our team, and I know they will continue to deliver the exceptional service our clients have come to expect."

Savvy + Co. Real Estate has been named Best Real Estate Company (Gold) by The Charlotte Observer for three consecutive years. In addition, The Maxwell House Group has been recognized as Best Real Estate Team (Silver) for the past two years. These accolades reflect the company's and the team's shared commitment to excellence, client-focused service, and industry leadership.

Amanda and Sheila were drawn to Savvy + Co. for its collaborative culture, hands-on leadership, and award-winning marketing support. They are excited to continue growing their businesses in a boutique environment that empowers them to serve their clients at the highest level.

For more information about Amanda Clark, Sheila Moye, or The Maxwell House Group, visit www.SavvyandCompany.com and www.iCharlotteRealEstate.com.

