Savvy + Co. Real Estate Welcomes Charisse Holliday to The Frazier Koch Group

The addition of Holliday strengthens The Frazier Koch Group's ability to deliver the personalized service and attention to detail the team is known for.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Savvy + Co. Real Estate is pleased to welcome Charisse Holliday as Client Coordinator for The Frazier Koch Group, led by Rachel Frazier and Siobhan Koch. With a background in client service, event production, and relationship management, Holliday brings exceptional organizational skills, creative marketing expertise, and a passion for client care.

Holliday co-founded LookLove, where she worked with hundreds of clients planning weddings and milestone events. Her ability to anticipate needs, stay calm under pressure, and manage important details has earned her a reputation for creating thoughtful, well-executed experiences—qualities that align perfectly with the team's relationship-driven approach.

"We are thrilled to welcome Charisse to The Frazier Koch Group," said Rachel Frazier and Siobhan Koch. "We've known Charisse for years and have long admired her professionalism, creativity, and the genuine care she brings to every client interaction. When she decided to pursue a career in real estate, we immediately recognized what an incredible addition she would be to our team."

Known for their collaborative approach and unwavering commitment to client success, Rachel Frazier and Siobhan Koch have built a reputation for making the buying and selling process seamless and enjoyable. Together, they have guided more than 250 successful transactions throughout the greater Charlotte area, representing nearly $150 million in total sales volume.

Savvy + Co. Real Estate has been named Best Real Estate Company (Gold) by The Charlotte Observer for four consecutive years, reflecting the firm's commitment to exceptional service, innovative marketing, and a collaborative culture that empowers its agents and support professionals to thrive.

"Helping people feel confident during life's biggest moments has always been my passion," said Holliday. "I'm honored to join The Frazier Koch Group and look forward to helping every client enjoy a smooth, stress-free, and memorable real estate experience."

Media Contact

Julie Tambussi, Savvy + Co. Real Estate, 1 7043308326, [email protected] , https://www.savvyandcompany.com/

SOURCE Savvy + Co. Real Estate