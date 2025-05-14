Savvy Law Firm Marketing Announces Launch of New Website for Atlanta Criminal Defense Lawyer Jeffrey Manciagli

"People facing criminal charges need immediate clarity, not legal jargon." — Pieter Boerssen, Web Manager, Savvy Law Firm Marketing Post this

"Attorney Jeffrey Manciagli's new website directly addresses this reality with a strategic design that establishes his prosecutor background and trial expertise within seconds.

The site's emergency response functionality and case-specific navigation guide potential clients from crisis to confidence, dramatically increasing both consultation requests and retention rates for serious criminal cases."

Key benefits of Jeffrey Manciagli's new Savvy Law Firm website include:

Dedicated Practice Area Pages

The site includes in-depth sections for the firm's major practice areas, including Felony Defense, Drug Crimes, Violent Crimes, and Federal Crimes, providing visitors with specific information relevant to their case type.

Intuitive Bilingual Structure

As a fluent Spanish speaker, Jeffrey Manciagli provides comprehensive services to the Spanish-speaking community across Atlanta. The development team structured the site to allow users to transition between English and Spanish.

Prominent Testimonial Showcase

The site's prominent testimonial structure highlights the real-world experiences of Jeffrey Manciagli's clients. In addition to highlighting his background and industry recognition, the testimonials help establish trust, clarity, and comfort for clients searching for proven Georgia criminal law experience.

The website redesign is the centerpiece of a comprehensive digital marketing strategy built by Savvy Law Firm Marketing for Jeffrey Manciagli. The attorney marketing firm's approach combines search engine optimization with targeted Google Ads campaigns featuring dedicated law firm landing pages, for consistent, high-quality case lead generation.

For more information about Savvy Law Firm Marketing's services or to request a consultation, visit https://savvylawfirmmarketing.com.

About Savvy Law Firm Marketing:

Savvy Law Firm Marketing specializes in creating high-performance digital marketing solutions exclusively for legal professionals. The company combines legal industry knowledge with two decades of digital marketing experience to help law firms throughout the United States attract and retain their ideal clients.

About Jeffrey Manciagli:

Jeffrey Manciagli is a seasoned criminal defense attorney based in Atlanta, with over a decade of experience in both state and federal courts throughout Georgia. As a former prosecutor, he brings unique insider knowledge to his practice, specializing in felony defense, drug crimes, violent offenses, and federal criminal matters. His client-centered approach and aggressive defense strategies have earned him recognition as one of Atlanta's most effective criminal defense advocates.

