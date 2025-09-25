Savvy Source partners with Hyland to provide advanced content-services for the Concrete, Aggregate and Construction industry

"Partnering with Hyland amplifies our mission to automate work, cut inefficiency, and give teams time back," said Larry Pantus, founder of Savvy Source. Post this

"Partnering with Hyland amplifies our mission to automate work, cut inefficiency, and give teams time back," said Larry Pantus, founder of Savvy Source. "Together we simplify complex processes and connect core systems so customers can focus on what drives success. We're excited for what's ahead and grateful for the chance to make a real impact."

"Our partners are a vital extension of Hyland's mission to deliver innovative content solutions globally," said Nanette Lazina, senior vice president, global channels and OEMs at Hyland. "We're excited to welcome Savvy Source to our Global Partner Program and look forward to the impact we'll create together for our customers."

Solution Spotlight – Content Innovation Cloud and Hyland OnBase

Hyland's platform strategy starts with the Content Innovation Cloud, and also includes OnBase, the proven content-services foundation - in addition to other next-generation modules for capture, process, case and AI-driven insight. This approach lets organizations adopt the right capability - whether intelligent capture, workflow automation or full cloud content intelligence - at their own pace and store their data on their preferred deployment model. Savvy Source configures and implements Content Innovation Cloud and OnBase, helping customers modernize with minimal disruption.

About Savvy Source

With two decades of certified Hyland expertise, Savvy Source configures solutions to fit each customer's ecosystem. We unify documents and data, connect to leading ERPs and line-of-business systems, and deliver purpose-built AP automation, document management, and workflow solutions. Our consulting process maps technology to real-world operations, eliminating manual busywork, speeding approvals, and giving teams time back. Savvy Source is made up of problem-solvers, visionaries, and innovators passionate about simplifying work. Trusted across the concrete, aggregate, and construction industries to streamline operations, reduce manual data-management, and drive better outcomes. Learn more at SavvySource.net.

About Hyland

Hyland empowers organizations with unified content, process and application intelligence solutions, unlocking profound insights that fuel innovations. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions fundamentally redefine how teams operate and engage with those they serve. For more information on Hyland, our products and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

Media Contact

Ben Bonifacio, Savvy Source, 1 413-579-7676, [email protected], www.savvysource.net

