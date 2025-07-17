SAX LLP Announces Minority Investment to Accelerate Strategic Growth

Joseph Damiano CEO of SAX Advisory Group, said: "We're doing something here that many other firms have not done – which is to remain independent while taking on a sponsor to assist in our continued growth strategy." Post this

"This is really a pivotal moment for our company and the industry," said Joseph Damiano CEO of SAX Advisory Group. "We're doing something here that many other firms have not done – which is to remain independent while taking on a sponsor to assist in our continued growth strategy. With Cobepa's support, we're better positioned than ever to scale our offerings, invest in our people, and serve our clients at an even higher level."

"Our investment in SAX is a direct result of their proven business model, strong leadership team, and client-first culture. We share a common vision for the business and believe that our "hands-with" approach will unlock compelling opportunities to continue growing the company and expanding its reach while maintaining the same high-quality client service that defines the firm," said Andrew Hollod, Managing Director North America for Cobepa.

The deal was facilitated by Houlihan Lokey, represented by Managing Director - Louis Trimble, CFA. SAX was advised by Lowenstein Sandler, led by Nicholas San Filippo IV, and Vedder Price, led by Steven R. Berger. Cobepa was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, led by Luke Laumann.

SAX is a Top 100 accounting, tax, and advisory firm that serves the unique needs of privately held companies, family-owned businesses, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. With offices strategically located in Parsippany, NJ, Ewing, NJ, New York City, NY, and Mumbai, India, SAX offers specialized expertise that benefits clients across its largest vertical markets. The firm's advisory services extend beyond traditional accounting and tax offerings, encompassing Wealth Management, Cybersecurity and Managed IT, Investment Banking, Transaction Advisory, HR Consulting, Valuation, and Forensic & Litigation. SAX has garnered national recognition and has been consistently listed among the Top Accounting Firms by NJBIZ, INSIDE Public Accounting, Accounting Today, and Forbes. For more information, please visit www.saxllp.com.

About Cobepa

Cobepa is an independent, privately held investment company with offices in Brussels and New York. Cobepa manages a diverse portfolio of private equity investments representing approximately $5.3 billion of equity capital. Cobepa invests in leading companies with superior business models, sustainable market positions and leading management teams. For more information, visit www.cobepa.com

