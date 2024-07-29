SAY San Diego Invites Companies to Show Off Their Gamesmanship and Teamwork at the Local Nonprofit's Annual Play 4 SAY Lawn Games Tournament Fundraiser

"Every participating organization's donation supports our mission of empowering local youth, families, and neighborhoods with impactful resources." Nancy Gannon Hornberger, CEO of SAY (Social Advocates for Youth) San Diego Post this

"Play 4 SAY is our favorite event of the year, and you can ask some of our past participating companies; it may just be their favorite event of the year, too!" said Nancy Gannon Hornberger, CEO of SAY (Social Advocates for Youth) San Diego. "Every participating organization's donation supports our mission of empowering local youth, families, and neighborhoods with impactful resources."

Some of San Diego's largest and well known businesses and organizations have sponsored and/or participated in Play 4 SAY over the years, including Manpower, SDSU, California Coast Credit Union, AleSmith Brewing Company, Fogo de Chão, Societe Brewing, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Sharp Health Plan, Blue Shield Of California, and more.

"This event is all about unity – teams of San Diegans coming together to help create opportunity for others within the community," said Hornberger. "There are so many underserved families in San Diego who we can assist in reaching their full potential. This event alone can make a huge impact in raising money for resources related to healthcare, childcare, and other vital services. Play 4 SAY teams can have fun in the sun while supporting our 30+ programs that aim to improve the physical, emotional, and financial wellness of families in need."

United Ways of California released a study last year showing that 36% of households in San Diego County do not earn sufficient income to meet basic living needs. The programs offered by SAY San Diego provide crucial support for low-income families, military families, single-parent households, foster children, and more. SAY San Diego reaches 30,000 local families each year through childcare services, physical and mental health services, military family support, youth mentoring programs, family resource centers, and community development initiatives.

"When we come together to support vulnerable families, we also strengthen our neighborhoods and local economy," says Hornberger. "We believe that community development should be about joy and togetherness, and that's what Play 4 SAY creates. There's no better or more exciting way for local businesses to make an impact."

Business owners can visit the SAY San Diego website to sponsor or register their team(s) of 3 for Play 4 SAY. We'll see you on the field!

About SAY San Diego

SAY San Diego has provided critical resources for vulnerable families for over 50 years, offering over 30 programs that reach 30,000 families annually.

They focus on addressing the comprehensive needs of a child, individual, or family instead of focusing on one specific problem or symptom, thereby helping families and their communities reach their full potential. The services offered by SAY San Diego are designed to address disparities in access to education, healthcare, childcare, and legal services, with an emphasis on community development.

SAY San Diego: Our vision is opportunity, equity, and well-being for all San Diegans.

