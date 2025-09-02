Saya Biologics Selects Interfacing to Deploy Global AI-Powered Document Control & Quality Management System

Partnering with Interfacing supports our vision to become a fully digital audit-ready pharmaceutical organization. Their platform not only meets our rigorous regulatory needs but also positions us to lead with operational excellence across global markets| Adrian Garcia CEO/Co-Founder Saya Biologics Post this

Redefining Pharmaceutical Document Control & Regulatory Management

Saya Biologics' selection of Interfacing marks a major milestone in modernizing pharmaceutical & life sciences operations. The deployment of Interfacing's Global AI-Powered Document Control and Compliance System will provide real-time visibility, version control traceability, and automation across GxP-regulated content & SOPs.

Benefits for Saya Biologics Include:

End-to-End Document Control: From R&D to commercialization, all controlled documents will be centralized in a validated, compliant, and secure environment, fully traceable and audit-ready.

Multi-lingual solution: A tool that supports not only access to content in multiple languages, EPC can help translate your documents conveniently in English, Spanish, and beyond, and has an out-of-box translation management concept.

AI-Driven Regulatory Intelligence: Proactively identify, assess, and respond to evolving impacts on your regulatory requirements from agencies like the FDA, EMA, and Health Canada with AI-enabled impact analysis.

Operational Efficiency & Standardization: Replace siloed tools and manual workflows with a harmonized system that integrates documentation, processes, training records, and compliance activities.

Improved Risk Management: Automated workflows to improve deviation tracking, CAPA, and controlled change management enhance compliance and reduce the cost of quality.

Why Interfacing?

Saya Biologics chose Interfacing for its deep expertise in regulated industries, GxP & pharma, its proven success in large-scale digital transformations, and its unique data- and process-centric approach to quality and compliance with a pre-validated CSV system.

Executive Perspectives

Adrian Garcia, CEO & Co-Founder at Saya Biologics:

"Partnering with Interfacing supports our vision to become a fully digital, audit-ready pharmaceutical organization. Their platform not only meets our rigorous regulatory needs but also positions us to lead with operational excellence across global markets."

Scott Armstrong, Managing Partner at Interfacing:

"We're proud to support Saya Biologics' mission to revolutionize the pharmaceutical landscape. This partnership represents a bold step forward in applying AI to ensure effective quality management and regulatory readiness at scale."

About Saya Biologics

Saya Biologics is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company transforming access to biologic and biosimilar medicines across Latin America. The company ensures patients benefit from innovative, high-quality, and cost-effective therapies, strengthening healthcare systems and improving clinical outcomes throughout the region.

Backed by international healthcare-focused investors, Saya Biologics leverages innovation, integrated infrastructure, and strategic partnerships to accelerate the launch and commercialization of advanced biologic therapies.

About Interfacing Technologies

Interfacing Technologies Corporation is a global leader in quality, process, compliance, and digital transformation. For over 35 years, Interfacing has empowered organizations in highly regulated industries to achieve resilience, traceability, and continuous improvement through robust process and document control platforms. Leveraging cutting-edge AI, Interfacing delivers scalable, validated solutions for pharmaceutical, lifesciences, biotech, healthcare and medical device organizations worldwide.

Multi-lingual solution: Provides access to content in multiple languages with integrated translation management.

